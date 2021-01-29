In the first cross-town matchup of the basketball season, the Thunder Basin High School girls team was able to pull away with a 61-53 conference win over Campbell County at home Friday night.
The Bolts, who came into the game ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings, improved to 10-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference play with the win. The Camels fell to 4-6 and 2-1 in conference play.
Thunder Basin took an early 21-11 lead into the second quarter and led by as much as 21 points over the Camels. Down 38-20 at the half, the Camels continued to hang around with the Bolts in the third quarter and took advantage of Thunder Basin's poor shooting in the second half.
Down 49-27, Campbell County went on a 9-0 run stretching from the end of the third quarter into the beginning of the fourth. The Camels began to claw back, with freshman Sydnee Streitz and senior Halle Hladky hitting six clutch free throws in a row to bring Thunder Basin's lead down to nine with three minutes left.
The closest the Camels were able to get was a 56-51 after a clutch 3-pointer by senior Liv Castellanos, but Bolts' Brady Deimling was clutch at the free throw line late to close the game out for Thunder Basin.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was Kate Hladky and Sydney Solem with 12 apiece, followed by Kinsley Larson with nine, Joelie Spelts with eight, Gabby Drube with seven and Brady Deimling and Brooke Conklin with five.
"I think being disciplined on defense and hitting our free throws there at the end was important," Drube said. "In the second half a lot of our shots weren't falling so just being disciplined on defense really made a difference and I think that's what won the game."
While it's nice for Thunder Basin to start the conference schedule 3-0, Drube said there's still a long ways to go before the team can start celebrating.
"It's only three games," Drube said. "We still have a long ways to go so we just have to keep focusing on our next game."
For Campbell County, the comeback effort gave the team a lot of positive momentum looking toward the last month of the regular season, senior Shaelea Milliron said.
"I think tonight gave us the momentum we need and it also shows us that we can hang with them and that we are more than capable of beating them," Milliron said.
The Camels are playing with a lot of passion and intensity after their recent three-game winning streak that ended Friday night against Thunder Basin.
"Where we are at right now in conference play, this is where in matters," Milliron said. "The road to state isn't easy but we can make it easier by just continuing to compete and continuing to be good teammates both on and off the court."
Milliron led the Camels in scoring with 18 points against the Bolts, followed by Castellanos with seven, Streitz with five and sophomore Julia Sarvey with five. Campbell County shot 32% as a team and outscored Thunder Basin 21-12 in the fourth quarter.
Both teams will take the rest of the weekend off before returning to competition next weekend. The No. 1-ranked Bolts will host Laramie Friday and Cheyenne South Saturday while Campbell County will play Cheyenne South Friday and Laramie Saturday.
