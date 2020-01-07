The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth-grade girls B basketball team defeated Sheridan 37-31 recently to take the regular season district championship.
The Warriors took the game into overtime and defeated Sheridan 37-31 in the last game of the season to bring their overall record to 19-4.
“I can’t say enough about the grit and resilience of this team. I couldn’t be more proud,” Warriors coach Shawn Wendt said in an email.
In the semifinals, Twin Spruce defeated Sage Valley 29-28 to advance to the championship game.
Aubry DeWine led the Warriors during the district tournament with 27 points, while Payge Riedesel scored 11, Tori Smith notched eight and Allie Walker and Abby Cargill each notched five points. DeWine added a team-high nine boards and 23 steals as well.
