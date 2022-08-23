The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team has made itself comfortable as the third-best team in the state over the last four years.
The Camels have finished third at three of the last four Class 4A state meets, including last year, 2020 and 2018. Campbell County finished fourth in 2019.
Laramie has solidified itself as the program to beat in the state. The Plainsmen have won the last five state championships dating back to 2017.
The Camels have a long history of winning state titles in the pool and are slowly working their way back to the top of the podium. Campbell County owns 19 state championship trophies since 1992.
Campbell County’s last state title came in 2016 — the last season the Camels were the only high school in Gillette with athletic programs. Since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017, the Class 4A state trophy has yet to return to Gillette at either Campbell County or Thunder Basin.
This year’s team will look to carry over the momentum from last year. Campbell County finished third at last year’s state meet with a score of 215.5 after winning three individual titles and two relays.
The Camels will return three state champions from a year ago. Skye Rehard returns for her senior year after winning the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 05.95 seconds.
Rehard will be joined by fellow senior Ryann Drube. The pair — alongside graduated seniors Allison Granat and Berkeley Christensen — helped win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.94.
Haily Creary also returns after winning a state title in the 200-yard freestyle relay alongside Granat, Rehard and Christensen. The group won the event with a time of 1:38.35.
Rehard, Drube and Creary were all named all-state along with Christensen and Granat. All-state honors are given to state-champion relay teams and athletes who finished top 2 individual events at state.
Christensen moved on to swim at the University of Wyoming and Granat transitioned to swimming at Augustana University in South Dakota. While their presence will definitely be missed in the pool this fall, Campbell County still has high hopes going into the new season.
The Camels had 19 girls show up to the first day of practice last week, assistant coach Brooke Okray said. The team is made up of 17 swimmers and two divers.
Along with the three all-state returners, the Camels will welcome back Zoe Gallion. She finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle at last year’s state meet with a time of 2:01.20.
To go along with her state title from a year ago, Drube finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.46. Creary tied for third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.35 and finished ninth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.13.
Campbell County will start the season at home this week. The Camels will host the Gillette Relays at 4 p.m. Friday and the Gillette Pentathlon at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
Campbell County’s homecoming meet will be Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. The Camels will also host the Class 4A East conference meet Oct. 21-22 at the Aquatic Center.
The Class 4A state meet will be Nov. 3-4 in Laramie.
