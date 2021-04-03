The Campbell County High School track team wants build off the momentum the indoor track team built a month ago.
At the Wyoming State Indoor Track Championships, the Camel boys finished seventh while the girls won the state title with a team score of 95 points. It was the program’s first state title since the opening of Thunder Basin High School in fall 2017. That spring, the CCHS girls won team championship while the boys took third.
While the indoor track season had plenty of limitations, including restrictions on participants at meets and no fans allowed aside from the state meet, the outdoor track season will look a lot like a normal season, said CCHS boys coach Micah Christensen.
“They lifted a lot of restrictions,” Christensen said about public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Originally, they were going to have only 500 participants per meet, but they lifted all that so now it’s unlimited. ... It’s going to be a normal state meet, too.”
In the indoor season, the boys and girls meets were split into two weekends to limit the number of participants in the Field House at the Campbell County Recreation Center at one time. No regional meet was held and the season was limited to just three state-qualifying regular season meets.
For the outdoor season, the Wyoming High School Activities Association will go back to the normal format of having a regional meet prior to state, Christensen said.
“The top four finishers at regionals will move on now just like a normal year,” Christensen said. “Or you can pre-qualify. ... If you pre-qualify, you’re guaranteed a spot at state despite how you do at regionals.”
With most of the restrictions aside, both the Campbell County boys and girls teams will look to continue building on the foundations of success after last season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Fresh off indoor success
Two weeks into the outdoor season, the positive energy of the girls indoor state title is wearing off.
“There’s definitely a positive, bubbly energy around them,” said CCHS girls coach Shelly Stremcha about the start of the outdoor season. “They’re coming off the big win, which is awesome and gives them the confidence they have going forward.”
That confidence led to the Camel girls pre-qualifying nine girls for state in the first outdoor track meet of the season last weekend in Cody, Stremcha said.
“Our girls only competed in 13 events in Cody because we didn’t have enough to fill all of the events, and they won seven of the 13 events,” Stremcha said.
Junior Sydalee Brown paced the girls by winning the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the triple jump. Brown finished second in the 200-meter dash and the 55-meter dash at the indoor state meet.
Senior Lauryn Love, who won the state indoor title in the shot put last month, won the shot put and discus throw in Cody. Love’s shot put of 44 feet, 7 inches set a new school record, Christensen said.
Senior Nyomi Moore also started the season in Cody with a win in the long jump, the same event she won at the indoor state meet. Moore had a jump of 18-5.5 in and also won second place in the high jump, clearing 5-0.
For a successful season, the Camel girls want to build off the success of the indoor season and continue to trust the process of training.
“These girls have worked so hard and they really have developed into great leaders,” Stremcha said. “They are great kids and they are really great athletes, so it just makes every day fun.”
Boys want many qualifiers
With plenty of student-athletes participating in both the indoor and outdoor track seasons, the expectations for the CCHS boys team is to qualify as many as possible to increase the probability of bringing home some hardware when the state meet comes around in May, Christensen said.
To accomplish that goal, Christensen said the team will need to have several people step up and continue to improve and develop as the season goes along.
“We’ll hopefully get some of the guys who haven’t been here before to step up and contribute while the guys who have been here before continue to improve on their times and distances,” Christensen said.
In the season-opening meet in Cody, junior Remar Pitter broke the CCHS school record in the long jump with a distance of 23-5.5.
“That was something,” Christensen said. “That was pretty impressive. That puts him right around the top in the country. Not the No. 1 jump, but it puts him up there with the best of them.”
Pitter pre-qualified for state in the long jump and in the 100-meter dash with his time of 11.33 seconds, which was good for fourth place behind teammate Branden Werkele. Werkele won the 100 meters with a time of 11.22 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.88 seconds, with both times pre-qualifying him for state, Christensen said.
While there was no outdoor track season last year, both the boys and girls teams aim to improve on their finishes from 2019, which was the last year the Camels had a season. Both the boys and girls teams finished 14th at state that season.
“Two years ago, we barely qualified anybody for state,” Christensen said. “This year I think we just need to continue to build on what we’ve established here in the last couple of years.
“We just want to have kids continue to climb their way up the podium.”
