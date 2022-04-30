The Campbell County High School girls soccer team tied Cheyenne Central 0-0 on Thursday and lost to Cheyenne East 3-0 on Friday in Cheyenne.
The Camels and Indians had a tight defensive battle Thursday night with limited scoring opportunities for either team. After ending regulation deadlocked at 0-0, Campbell County and Central went to overtime but neither team was able to score resulting in a 0-0 tie.
On Friday, Aryana Boother and Haley Pierson put East up 2-0 with a pair of goals midway through the first half. The Thunderbirds went up three goals after a Tayler Miller goal in the 29th minute to go up 3-0.
Both teams were held scoreless in the second half to bring the game to its final score of 3-0.
The pair of games puts the Camels at 3-8-1 on the year and 2-7-1 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the field next week for a crosstown match with Thunder Basin.
The Camels will host the Bolts at 5 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
