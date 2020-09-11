Both the Campbell County and Thunder Basin High School tennis teams traveled to Casper Thursday for a pair of duals with Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.
Both Gillette teams found success against Natrona County, going a combined 19-1 between the boys and girls varsity teams.
Against Kelly Walsh, the Camels and the Bolts didn't have the same results. Kelly Walsh walked away with an 18-2 record in matches Thursday.
Thunder Basin
The Bolts boys and girls came out of the day with a split after losing 10-0 to Kelly Walsh and beating Natrona County 10-0.
During the loss, both the girls and boys No. 1 doubles teams went to three sets but ultimately lost to the Kelly Walsh teams. The boys No. 3 doubles team also took Kelly Walsh to a third set but lost 7-5.
The rest of the Bolts were defeated in two sets.
Against Natrona County, Thunder Basin won all but one matchup in two sets, with the girls No. 2 doubles team winning 6-2, 3-6 and 6-1.
Campbell County
The Camels also came out with a split after beating Natrona County 9-1 and losing to Kelly Walsh 8-2.
The only loss against Natrona County came at girls No. 2 doubles, with the rest of the team all winning in two sets.
Against Kelly Walsh, the Camels two wins came from boys No. 1 doubles pair Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson as well as boys No. 2 doubles team Jason Fink and Logan Dymond.
Next, the Camels and Bolts will dual against each other 4 p.m. Friday.
The Camels will also travel to Sheridan for a dual at 9 a.m. Saturday while the Bolts will play Sheridan at noon Saturday.
