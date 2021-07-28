The Post 42 American Legion baseball team's path through the state tournament ended with a 3-1 loss to West No. 2 seed Evanston on Wednesday night in Laramie.
Gillette won its first tournament game 5-4 over Casper but lost consecutive games to Laramie (9-2) and Evanston to be eliminated from the double-elimination tournament.
The Roughriders had the tall task of facing University of Jamestown baseball commit Gus Allred on the mound. Gillette scored the first run of the game when Colson Kluck drove in Mason Drube in the top of the second inning.
But Gillette's first run would turn out to be its last as Evanston scored the final three runs of the game to clinch a spot in the next round of the tournament. Allred retired 11 of the last 12 Gillette batters he faced.
Roughrider Matt Newlin had a solid performance on the mound but took the loss after throwing six innings and allowing three runs (no earned runs) on four hits while striking out 10.
On the other side, Allred threw a complete game for the Outlaws with seven innings pitch and just one run allowed on four hits and eight strikeouts.
In both tournament losses, the Roughriders struggled to string hits together. On defense, Gillette committed three errors which Evanston took advantage of on the base paths.
Despite being eliminated from the state tournament, Gillette's season isn't over yet. The Roughriders will host the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament starting next Wednesday and as host will automatically qualify.
Four teams remain in the Class AA state tournament in Laramie. Casper, Laramie, Cheyenne and Evanston will battle it out for a state title with the championship game being played at 11 a.m. Friday in Laramie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.