Gillette will welcome a new professional sports team starting in 2021.
The Thunder Basin Pitbulls, an indoor arena football team, will call Equality Hall in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex home starting March 27, according to a post on the team's Facebook page.
A team official declined to comment about the move prior to Thursday's Campbell County Public Land Board meeting where the team is on the agenda for a ceremonial signing of a contract.
The Pitbulls will play 12-14 regular-season games, six of which will be in Gillette. The team was formerly the Rapid City Mayhem indoor football team, said Keith Howard, sales manager at Cam-plex.
The team will join the Champions Indoor Football league, according to the team's Facebook page. The seven other teams in the league are the Amarillo Venom, Sioux City Bandits, West Texas Warbirds, Omaha Beef, Wichita Force, Salina Liberty and Oklahoma Flying Aces.
The Rapid City organization decided to move with the looming impacts of COVID-19 on its former venue in South Dakota. The team was able to secure event dates with Cam-plex, which was a huge motivator for the team to come to Gillette, Howard said.
The team may also opt to change logos in the future, Howard said.
The football team will hold tryouts Oct. 24, according to its Facebook page. A handful of players have already been signed, according to the team's website.
Single-game tickets will be $17 or $12 for kids.
More details will be provided from the organization after Thursday's meeting.
