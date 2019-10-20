The high school cross-country season is quickly coming to a close, as the Thunder Basin Bolts and the rest of Wyoming’s Class 4A runners competed at their respected conference meets Friday.
The 4A East regional was held off Interstate 80 at Sheridan’s Blacktooth Park, where the TBHS girls team placed third out of five and the boys were fifth out of six.
“It was a fast course and they did well. I was very pleased, especially with the girls,” coach Terri Hinkel said.
The top performances on the day came from the girls team, as senior Meghan Hanson and freshman Brooke Dunham both worked their way into the top 10. Hanson ran a great race, crossing the finish line in third place at 19 minutes, 37.91 seconds, while Dunham placed eighth with a time of 19:52.31.
Hinkel said that Hanson and Dunham are running their best races right now, but she expects even more improvement next week when the Bolts start their taper. However, there was a gap of 10 runners between those two and Thunder Basin’s third runner, which is what’s hurting the team at the moment.
Still, the fourth and fifth runners, Kaitlyn Mansheim and Violet Timmons, “did great,” Hinkel said. They placed 22nd and 26th, respectively. The Bolts took a hit midway through the season when No. 3 runner, Madison Lubben, came down with strep throat and could never fully recover.
On the boys side, Hinkel was pleased with the small gap between the top five runners, but their finishes just weren’t high enough to compete in the team scores.
“We had a 21-second split between first and fifth, which is awesome,” Hinkel said. “However, we need to have everyone move up a little.”
She was particularly impressed with the progress of Morgan Doherty and Alex Draper over the season. Doherty, a senior, has worked his way into the No. 1 spot for the Bolts and placed 22nd with a time of 18:18, while Draper finished 25th at 18:25.15.
Zach Mansheim, who started the season as Thunder Basin’s No. 1 runner, had a bounce-back week, placing 23rd right behind Doherty. Last week, he was the sixth Bolt to cross the finish line.
Hinkel knows the road doesn’t get any easier next Saturday at the state meet in Star Valley, especially since the top team in the state, Laramie, will be competing. She expects better times from her team, though, because the taper is coming.
Hinkel pushes her runners hard all the way up to the conference meet, before taking it easy for the final week of practice to get them physically and mentally prepared for state. Last year, she said some runners dropped more than a minute off their times after tapering off.
Camels boys finish fourth
Campbell County high school’s boys team finished fourth of the six teams running at conference with a score of 117.
Sophomore Braik Hurm led the boys with a time of 17:24.76 and a 13th place finish. Sam Kjerstad was right behind him with a 14th place finish and a time of 17:32.13.
“We’re a young team all-around, and so I think there’s things from regionals we can learn from to make us better in the future,” Camels coach Trisha Evenson said.
The Camels boys were last at conference last season and just missed third place by two points on Friday.
The Camels girls had four runners competing, so they couldn’t score as a five-member team.
They were led by Reilly Wilson, who had a 16th place finish and a time of 20:44.52.
Sheridan took first place and Cheyenne Central was second in the team standings for both boys and girls. The No. 1 boys finisher was Central’s Trevor Stephen, who finished in 16:00.91. For the girls, Central’s Kaya Pillivant took first with a time of 19:28.02.
There are no state qualifying standards, but Evenson created her own for the Camels: a time of 21 minutes or under for boys and 24 minutes or under for girls.
With those standards, the Camels boys will have seven runners and the girls will have three competing at the state meet.
“We’ll do some tapering this week, and hopefully get the kids feeling fresh and ready to go,” Evenson said.
The state meet begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Star Valley in Afton.
The Star Valley course is one of the most difficult high school cross-country courses in the country because of the elevation and unrelenting hills. It’s almost too difficult, Evenson said.
“I ran it in high school. I ran it in college. It’s the hardest course I’ve ever seen,” Evenson said of the high elevation course on the west side of the state. “It’s going to be a very tactical state meet and a very tough state meet. ... It makes it interesting for those top teams because anything could happen on a course like this.”
