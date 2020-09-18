Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school athletics have another busy schedule this weekend.
While both football teams travel to Cheyenne today, the Camels and Bolts volleyball and swimming and diving teams host competition.
The state golf tournament is already here, with CCHS and TBHS traveling to Casper to play at Three Crowns Golf Course.
Both tennis teams will begin the regional tournament in the North division and play Friday and Saturday in Cody.
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin cross-country teams also will travel to Sheridan on Saturday for the Michelle Ludwig Invite.
Football
Coming into the week at No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com Coaches and Media Football rankings, Thunder Basin (3-0) will travel to Cheyenne Central (3-0) Friday at 6 p.m.
The game should be a good one as Cheyenne Central is ranked No. 1 in the state.
Thunder Basin will look to pound the rock with senior running back Jaxon Pikula, who is coming off another three-touchdown game to give him eight scores through the first three games of the season.
A shift could happen in the football rankings after Friday as one of these undefeated teams will leave the stadium with its first loss.
Campbell County (0-3) also will travel to Cheyenne to face Cheyenne South (0-3) in search of its first win of the season.
The Camels are coming off a 42-7 home loss to Cheyenne East last week and will look to begin a push to lock-in a spot in November's playoffs.
Volleyball
The Campbell County volleyball team (4-4) will host powerhouse Kelly Walsh (5-1) Friday at 6 p.m. in hopes of getting its first conference win of the season.
The Camels weekend will continue Saturday when they travel to Sheridan (0-5) for a match at noon.
Thunder Basin also will be at home Friday night when the Bolts take on Sheridan at 6 p.m. The matchup will be senior night for the Bolts.
TBHS will travel to Casper on Saturday to play Kelly Walsh in a rematch of last year's state tournament match at noon.
Golf
Both the Campbell County and Thunder Basin golf teams will travel to Casper on Friday to begin the two-day state tournament.
The top three teams will receive awards in the 36-hole tournament at Three Crowns Golf Course.
Tennis
The regional tournament will begin for the Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys and girls tennis teams Friday and will continue Saturday in Cody.
The two-day tournament will determine who competes in the state tournament next week in Gillette.
Swimming and diving
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin swimming and diving teams will host Sheridan and Buffalo at the Campbell County Aquatic Center at 4 p.m. Friday.
Cross-country
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys and girls cross-country will travel to Sheridan for the Michelle Ludwig Invite at 11 a.m. Saturday.
