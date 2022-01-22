CCHS Girls BBall vs. Sheridan Broncs
Raimi Hladky hits a free throw during a game against the Sheridan Broncs on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Campbell County High School. News Record photo/Ashley Detrick

 Ashley Detrick

The Campbell County High School girls basketball team continued its hot start to the conference season with a 50-44 win over Kelly Walsh on Saturday in Casper.

The Camels took a 24-20 lead going into halftime and were able to maintain the lead in the second half to secure its second straight conference win. Campbell County beat No. 4-ranked Sheridan 63-59 on Friday at home.

Leading in scoring for Campbell County was junior Madison Robertson with 14 points, followed by freshman Kaylie Neary with 13, sophomore Cami Curtis with 12 and junior Raimi Hladky with seven.

The Camels improved to 5-7 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the court next weekend for a big crosstown rivalry game against No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin.

The Camels and Bolts will play at 6 p.m. Friday at CCHS.

For more on the Camels' 2-0 start to conference play, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.

