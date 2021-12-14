New-look Camel teams impress during opening weekend

Both the Campbell County High School boys and girls basketball teams were nearly unrecognizable during this weekend’s REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament.
The Camels returned just one starter from last year between the two teams. Despite their new identities, both teams opened the year with an impressive showing on their home floor.
Camel girls show grit
The goal for any team is to win as many games as possible. But perhaps the best time to lose games is during a preseason tournament.
The Camels ended the weekend with a 1-2 record but the true value of the tournament was boosting the confidence of a team with just one senior. Freshmen Kaylie Neary, Lauren Kuhbacher and Erika Martinez all saw significant playing time to compliment team captains Millie Riss, Madison Rovertson and Maddie Jacobson.
Neary was a little surprised with how many minutes she played during the first three varsity games of her career. But Neary was far from complaining about her time spent on the court.
“I didn’t really think I would play this much,” Neary said. “It was fun though because I thought we would kind of all fold under pressure and we didn’t.”
The pressure Neary and her teammates endured this weekend included playing three quality opponents in three consecutive days. The Camels started the season with a 60-58 overtime loss to St. Thomas More of South Dakota on Thursday.
Despite the loss, forcing the South Dakota powerhouse into overtime was an encouraging sign for such a young team. The Cavaliers lost just two games last year, more games than the majority of the Camels’ roster had played in their varsity careers leading up to Thursday.
Campbell County carried the momentum into Friday, beating Evanston 54-45 to earn its first win of the season. Friday’s win over the Red Devils was also coach Braidi Lutgen’s first career win since taking over at her alma mater.
The Camels closed out the season-opening weekend with a 57-47 loss to Cody on Saturday. The Broncs went into the season ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball rankings and returned a big part of their team from last year.
The first weekend of the season was far from perfect, Lutgen said. But Campbell County showed a consistent fight through the weekend that will only strengthen as the season goes along.
The Camels aren’t chasing stats or aiming for awards. The Camels are taking charges, forcing turnovers and making free throws down the stretch. The smallest parts of the game have the biggest impact toward the end of the season, but Lutgen and her team laid the foundation for a success campaign during the first weekend of the season.
Boys still shooting plenty
The Campbell County boys team has a completely revamped starting lineup after graduating five seniors from last year’s team. But the Camels showcased the program’s longstanding tradition of shooting plenty of jump shots this weekend.
The Camels started the preseason tournament with a 72-54 loss to St. Thomas More on Friday but immediately rebounded with a 71-60 win over Evanston the following day.
Campbell County closed out the tournament with a big 74-47 win over Cody to start the season 2-1.
It was inevitable the Camels would have a new-look offense with a new leading scorer this season, and this weekend senior Austin Crimm stepped into that role. Crimm scored 57 points in three games and led the Camels twice by putting up 23 and 20 against St. Thomas More and Evanston respectively.
Crimm made 13 3-pointers between the first two games, something that wouldn’t be possible without consistent ball movement from his teammates on the offensive side.
“They knew I was hot and they were finding me and I just kept knocking them down,” Crimm said. “The more we move the ball, the more the defense will break down. We had some good movement on offense and some good energy on defense.”
The Camels are playing a lot deeper this year, with a handful of freshman seeing crucial varsity minutes early on in the season. Mason Drube started for Campbell County while Lane Hladky, Rylan Robertson and Jackson Evans all saw time on the court.
Campbell County still has a lot to figure out on both sides of the floor, but this weekend was a good test to see where the Camels are at this early in the season, coach Bubba Hladky said.
“This first weekend is always about finding out who we are and what our identity is,” Hladky said. “We want to find out what works for us and what doesn’t. When you play good teams like this, you get to see what areas you need to work on more.
“I was pleased overall with the guys and their effort this weekend.”
Both the Campbell County boys and girls teams will travel this weekend to play in the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado. The Camels will start the tournament Thursday night.
