The Gillette Roughriders faced one of the toughest baseball teams in South Dakota on Monday night, when Rapid City Post 22 came to town.
Kaden Race powered the Roughriders to a 5-1 win in the first game of the double header, pitching a complete game and giving up an unearned run. The Rapid City Hardhats put up a better fight in the second game, but Gillette fended them off to secure the 4-3 win.
The doubleheader sweep moves the Roughriders to 16-1 on the season and the two wins were some of the best so far.
“That’s a really good team. We saw a lot of good arms tonight and it really came down to execution,” Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. “You’re not going to get a lot of hits against arms like that. Everything has got to be earned.”
The Roughriders had to climb out of an early 1-0 hole in Game 1, but the first-inning run was the only blemish for Race. Perleberg said his pitcher had everything in his arsenal working.
Race did face a real test in the top of the seventh inning, after Rapid City put a pair runners on base with no outs. He responded by forcing two ground balls — the final one being the game-ending double play.
Perleberg said his offense had to get creative against the Rapid City pitching staff, which threw anywhere from 85 MPH to low 90s. It was plate vision that gave Gillette its first run of the night, when Zach Brown became the fourth straight Rider to draw a walk. That tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning.
Two batters later, Kaleb Lewis singled to drive in Tanner Richards and Garett Lynde for the 3-1 lead. Then the Roughriders added two more runs in the bottom of the third, thanks to an RBI single from Richards and heads-up base running from Hayden Sylte to score on an errant throw.
That made it 5-1 heading into the fourth inning and Race went on to pick up the 5-1 win. He said the defense behind him gave him confidence all game, despite falling behind in the first inning.
“I just knew that I had been in that position before and that I had stuff to get out of it and a good defense behind me,” Race said. “Those guys that we have in the field, they’re all studs.”
Perleberg said when a good team gets silenced at the plate in a game like that, it often wakes them up for the next one. But Mason Powell shut down the Rapid City lineup again with four solid innings. He struck out nine batters and gave up one earned run.
Powell also came up with the insurance RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning, but only after some more small ball from the Roughriders. Brown reached safely after getting hit by a pitch. Then Race advanced him to second base with a sacrifice bunt, which set up Powell’s RBI single to make it 4-1.
“Tonight we had to create and do some things offensively,” Perleberg said. “That’s something we haven’t done a lot of yet this year. Offensively, it’s been easier a lot of nights.”
Matt Newlin relieved Powell in the fifth inning and found himself in a position he’s been in multiple times this season. Rapid City scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap to 4-3 and apply some pressure. But Newlin retired three batters in a row in the seventh to get the save.
Perleberg said he was proud of the way Newlin pitched, wanting the ball and not being afraid of the big moment. Powell finished the game with two RBI’s and Brody Richardson and Lynde both had one as well.
There’s more tough competition on the horizon for the Roughriders, who travel to Bozeman, Montana on Wednesday for games at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
