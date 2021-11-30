Thunder Basin wrestlers motivated to win first team title in school history

After one week of practice, the Thunder Basin High School wrestling team is already ahead of schedule in terms of establishing trust and team chemistry in the locker room.
A big part of that has started with returning nine state-placers, including two of the Bolts’ three individual state champions from last year.
Sophomore Antonio Avila (113 pounds) and junior Lane Catlin (220) will both have an opportunity to defend their state titles from February. Joining them will be the other seven placers from last year, including senior Alex Draper (fourth place, 120 pounds), senior Aidyn Mitchell (fourth, 182), senior Cael Porter (second, 152), senior Seamus Casey (third, 145), junior Dillon Glick (fifth, 195), junior Aden Jorgensen (fifth, 170) and sophomore Jais Rose (second, 132).
The Bolts had 55 wrestlers show up for the first day of practice last week, fifth-year coach Mikah Kadera said. To go along with a group of eight seniors, the Bolts had 22 freshmen come out for the team.
The Bolts have finished top 5 in the state every single year since the school opened in 2017. Thunder Basin finished third in 2018, fourth in 2019 and 2020 and finished third again last year.
Having nearly a dozen guys who have already wrestled — and placed — at the state tournament is a huge benefit to have in the wrestling room, Kadera said. The best thing now is for those nine state-placers to continue to lead by example as another season gets underway.
“They feed off of that leadership,” Kadera said. “Some of those other guys are going to figure out who those state-placers are and they’re going to say, ‘What’s it take? What is this kid doing that I’m not? What does it take and what am I going to have to do to make sure that I’m on that level where I’m a state-placer or a state champion?’
“Things are really already starting to click. It seems like each and every other year we’re two or three weeks ahead of where we were at this point last year.”
The biggest key for the Bolts’ success this year is to have everyone buy in to the winning culture of the program, not just the returning state-placers.
“Obviously everyone as individuals has their own goals but also as a team, they all want to see everyone else reach their goals, too,” Kadera said. “That’s where the tightness of this group really gets stronger each and every year.”
One of the biggest assets for the Bolts this year is depth. Going into his last season at Thunder Basin, Casey and the other seven seniors want nothing more than to bring home the school’s first team title in school history.
“We have a lot of freshmen and underclassmen that are going to step up and fill roles for us on varsity and on JV,” Casey said. “We just need to keep relying on each other and working hard.
“We have a lot of good team leaders and the teammates around them are starting to do the same thing.”
Casey has enjoyed the success the Bolts’ have found in the program’s first five years. Thunder Basin had a 25-point lead after the semifinals of last year’s state tournament before Natrona County and Sheridan took first and second place respectively.
The third-place finish last year has inspired confidence in both the returners and the up-and-comers, Casey said.
“Kadera always says that pressure is something that you put on yourself,” Casey said. “We’re very relaxed and our coaches push us to work hard so we like to be the hardest working athletes in Thunder Basin.
“But we also don’t take it too seriously. We still like to have fun.”
Casey earned All-American honors during the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason National wrestling tournament earlier this month. He finished eighth at 160 pounds with a 5-3 record.
Two other TBHS wrestlers finished inside the top 4 at the Rocky Mountain Monster Match Nationals preseason tournament earlier this month in Denver, Colorado.
Avila won the 18U boys bracket at 126 pounds. Avila beat three kids who finished top 3 in their respective state tournaments last year, including two wrestlers from Colorado and one from North Dakota.
“It gives me a lot of momentum going into this year,” Avila said. “I was really dedicated this summer to prove myself and it showed. ... I’m definitely trying to defend my state title and then afterword go to Virginia Beach and get a (national) title there, too.”
Freshman Peyton Alexander finished fourth in the U15 bracket at 130 pounds. Thunder Basin freshman Ashton Leegaard and sophomore Iven Wold both participated in the tournament but didn’t place, Kadera said.
Rose and Porter are both motivated by second-place finishes last year. Porter’s mindset now is to keep the team’s energy high throughout the entire three-month season to ensure consistent results.
“After Christmas when January hits, sometimes you can get into this lull because everyone is tired and everyone’s sore,” Porter said. “You kind of get down in this little dip where everyone is in a bad mood.
“If we can keep our morale high and our energy at a high level, that will really help out.”
The Bolts will kick off the season at the Rapid City Invite on Dec. 10-11 in South Dakota. Thunder Basin and Campbell County will host the annual Pat Weede Memorial on Dec. 17-18 at Cam-plex.
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be Feb. 18-19 in Sheridan. The Class 4A state tournament will be Feb. 25-26 in Casper.
