The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams both ended the season as state runner-ups after losing in the championship game Saturday afternoon in Cheyenne. The girls lost 2-0 to Rock Springs while the boys lost 2-1 to Jackson in overtime.
The Bolt girls were the defending Class 4A state champions from 2019. The boys loss was the second straight season the Bolts lost to Jackson in the state championship.
The girls fell behind early by allowing a Rock Springs goal five minutes into the game. The Tigers were able to add a second goal to make the lead 2-0 just before the break at halftime.
Rock Springs, the No. 1 seed from the West, was able to hold the lead the remainder of the way.
The loss was the Thunder Basin's first of the season. The Bolt girls ended the season with an 18-1 record.
The Thunder Basin boys were also in a closely contested game with West No. 2 seed Jackson Hole. After a lightning delay pushed the start time back, both teams were able to score once during regulation.
Tied 1-1 at the end of 80 minutes, the two teams went to overtime to decide the state champion. Despite being down a player because of a red card, Jackson was able to score in the first overtime period to take the 2-1 lead that held the rest of the way.
The boys ended the season with a 15-0-0-2 record. Both overtime losses came in championship games as the Bolts lost to Sheridan during last weekend's regional championship.
