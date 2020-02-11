Gillette native Tatum Sorensen took first place at the state Elks Hoop Shoot free throw shooting competition on Saturday in Casper.
He won the ages 12-13 boys division by hitting 21-25 shots in the first round, and then he hit all five shots in the tie breaker round. His competition missed the first shot during the tie breaker round, and Sorensen claimed the title.
Sorensen is one of six Wyoming kids who will represent the state at the regional hoop shoot in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on March 14.
It is Sorensen’s fifth year participating in the hoop shoot. He suffered an ACL tear before the local hoop shoot competitions started in December. This will be his first time competing at the regional hoop shoot
(0) comments
