The Post 42 American Legion baseball team swept a pair of conference games against Laramie on Tuesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium. The Roughriders beat the Rangers 7-0 and 6-1 to improve to 8-0 in conference play.
Seniors Leigton Holden and Jason Fink have cemented themselves as one of the best one-two punches in the state at the top of Gillette's rotation. The two aces combined to allow just one run in 11 innings Tuesday while striking out 19.
In game one, Laramie took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but it would be the only run Gillette would allow as Holden settled in down the stretch. The Roughriders tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third before scoring five runs in the final three innings at the plate to close the game out 6-1.
Holden earned the win with one run allowed on four hits and nine strikeouts. Grayson Sargent pitched two innings of relief and allowed just one hit while striking out three.
Mason Drube led Gillette at the dish with two RBIs, followed by Cory Schilling, Colson Kluck, Cason Loftus and Fink with one RBI apiece.
Gillette's bats stayed hot going into game two as Post 42 plated four runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Roughriders scored three more runs in the fourth and held on to the 7-0 lead the rest of the way.
Fink continued his dominant start to the season with six shut-out innings on the mound. He allowed just three hits while striking out 10. Sargent came in for relief for a second time and had a shutout seventh inning with one strikeout.
The Roughriders out-hit Laramie 10-3 in game two. Kluck and Seth Petersen each drove in two and Drube and Dominic Hecker finished with one apiece.
The pair of wins pushes Gillette to 28-9 on the year. The Roughriders will return to the field for one seven-inning game against Libby, Montana at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
