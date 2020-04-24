Skylar Patton, a Gillette College sophomore and native of New Caney, Texas, is heading north to join her new team at Montana State University Billings next season.
Patton recently signed a letter of intent to play for MSU Billings, and after earning her associate degree from Gillette College, plans to continue her academic and basketball career with the Yellowjackets
“I just really liked the academic degrees they had there. I really liked their outdoor education program,” Patton said. “I really liked the feeling I guess, and talking to the coach, and it just seemed like somewhere where I would enjoy being.”
Patton was the Pronghorns’ point guard last season, finishing second on the team in scoring with an average of 14.6 points per game. She started all 33 games in her final year with Gillette College and added an average of 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
In her freshman season, she averaged 9.9 points, and started 28 of 30 games.
“She’s going to be a tough position to replace because she had an amazing skill set … and she was the quarterback of the team,” Gillette College coach Liz Lewis said. “She has a quick first step and can get to the rim, and she’s pretty savvy when she’s in there finding positions to score, but she can also shoot it.”
MSU was 14-16 overall and 9-11 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, a NCAA Division II conference.
She said that she didn’t have many offers out of high school, but after a standout season with Gillette College she racked up multiple offers from programs in the area.
The Yellowjackets caught her attention because of the academic programs they offer and the coaching staff that sought her out during a difficult time for recruiting.
They will have one senior next season and there were seven freshmen on last season’s roster.
“(Coach Kevin Woodin) was just kind of looking to bring that kind of experience to the team, since they are kind of a younger team,” Patton said. “That’s something that I kind of felt like I could contribute.”
Patton is the second Pronghorn sophomore to commit to a four-year university after Molly Coleman recently committed to the University of Southern Carolina Upstate, a Division I program.
Patton said that her experience in Gillette was one of growth and exceeded expectations.
“It was a lot better than I was expecting. When I first decided that I was going to go to Gillette, Wyoming, it seemed like such a crazy idea,” she said. “I think it was just really helpful for me learning how I like to play, learning my own playing style and my own strengths and stuff like that, and also the things I need to get better at.”
