The Gillette Roughriders started their home tournament 1-1 on Thursday with a loss in the first game and a run-rule victory in the second.
The biggest difference in the games were the opportunities the Roughriders took in the second game. The Roughriders drew six walks and took advantage of five errors on the visiting team. Gillette holds a 38-10 record after Thursday.
Game 1 — Keybirds 7 Roughriders 2
The Roughriders have consistently won games with its strong starting pitching rotation. To begin the tournament, Karver Partlow started on the mound for Gillette. Partlow had an uncharacteristic game against Williston and allowed seven hits through three innings.
Williston took an early lead in the game, bringing a runner home on the third at-bat of the game. Mason Drube and the Roughriders were able to respond in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single of their own, but the Roughriders couldn't take a lead.
After that run, the Keybirds controlled the game. They scored twice in the second inning with a two-RBI single. The Keybirds had six hits in the first two innings alone.
Gillette was able to get some hits, but the team was unable to string them together to bring in runs. Cory Schilling hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third and it was the last run of the night for the Roughriders.
Riley Schilling came in for Partlow and was able to slow down the Keybirds. In four innings at the mound, he allowed five hits to five strikeouts. The Roughriders gave up three runs, two earned, in Schillings's four innings.
"He did a great job, he always does," assistant coach Sam Stearns said of Schillings's relief effort. "He's been a great thrower all year long for us."
Williston added one run in both the sixth and seventh inning. The game ended unceremoniously when the Keybirds retired the side in the bottom of the seventh.
Stearns gave credit to the way Williston played and didn't allow the Roughriders to get comfortable or find their pitch.
Game 2 — Roughriders 9 Rocky Mountain Oysters Gold 1
The following game followed a wildly different script. Grayson Sargent, the Roughriders' ace, started on the mound and allowed five hits in five innings. He didn't record a strikeout but walked only one batter.
Gillette's offense found its rhythm early on. The team capitalized on errors from the Rocky Mountain Oysters Gold and brought seven runs home in the first inning. The Gold had two errors in the first inning alone and the Roughriders finished with four walks — one being a hit by pitch — and four hits.
"The guys did a much better job just with the whole mental approach to it," Stearns said. "(They were) looking speeds, looking zones, trying to get on time. A lot of guys kind of struggled with that in the first game."
The Roughriders weren't able to recreate offensive success to that level for the rest of the game, but the team didn't need much else. The Gold scored their lone run of the game on the third hit of the second inning. Sargent allowed only two more hits through the rest of the game.
The Gold were able to escape the the second inning without giving up another Roughriders run thanks to a double play with the bases loaded. Gillette came back in the third inning with two runs — both coming on wild throws in the same play — and put the Gold in danger of a run rule.
With the game on the line, the Roughriders defense came through. The team retired the side in the fourth inning and closed the game in the fifth after a giving up one walk and one single.
The Roughriders have one game on Friday, a 7:30 p.m. game against Gallatin Valley before a to-be-determined opponent on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.