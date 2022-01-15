The new Antelope Butte Lodge opened its doors for the first time Friday in the Big Horn Mountains. The $2.7 million renovation features a new three-story lodge with a grand fireplace, public areas on the main and upper levels, equipment rentals, a retail shop, indoor restrooms, food and beverage services, mountain view decks, a conference room and other amentities.
Antelope Butte, which is between Sheridan and Shell on U.S. Highway 14, first opened in 1960 and was a popular regional ski destination before it closed in 2004. The Antelope Butte Foundation bought the land in 2016 and reopened it in 2018, according to a press release.
The original lodge was uninhabitable, creating the need for a new facility.
Visitors are welcome to tour the lodge during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Lift hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday.
For more information, visit AntelopeButteFoundation.org.
