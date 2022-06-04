Year in review: Bolts, Camels find success in fall sports seasons

Another year is in the books for both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school athletic teams.
Fifteen sports teams competed at the Class 4A level for both the Camels and Bolts. Each season was special for its own reasons, whether that be individual success or a state championship trophy.
Thunder Basin won three state championships during the course of the 2021-22 school year. Gillette earned a total of 74 all-state awards between the three sports seasons, including 39 for Thunder Basin and 35 for Campbell County.
Here’s a recap of the fall sports season for both schools. This is part one of a three-part year-in-review series.
Football
This year’s football season was the closest the two Gillette school’s have ever finished in the standings since Thunder Basin opened in 2017. While the head-to-head matchup wasn’t close (the Bolts beat the Camels 61-15 in September), Gillette saw two football teams both win more than two games in a season for the first time.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin’s seasons ended in the Class 4A quarterfinal. The Camels lost 31-12 to the defending champions of Cheyenne East and the Bolts lost 17-14 in overtime to Natrona County.This season was the first time since 2004 a Gillette team didn’t play a playoff football game in November.
Despite early playoff exits for both teams, the season showed a promising future for football in Gillette. The Bolts finished the season 6-4 and the Camels finished 4-6.
Campbell County won its first home game since 2019 in September. One week later, the Camels won their first homecoming game in five years.
From 2017 to 2020, Campbell County won just three football games. This year’s team won four games in an eight week span and played in its first playoff game since the 2019 season.
“We’ll look back on this year’s group and reference them a lot,” CCHS coach Andrew Rose said in November. “Here’s what all these kids did to ensure that they and their teammates were successful. That’s a really good thing to lean on going forward with those younger guys.”
Thunder Basin extended its streak of making the playoffs to five seasons. Despite replacing all but two starters from last year’s state runner-up team, the Bolts jumped out to an early 6-1 record before dropping its last three games.
After losing in overtime to Natrona County in the quarterfinals, senior quarterback Ryan Baker reflected on how dominant Thunder Basin has become under head coach Trent Pikula.
“It’s pretty unheard of for a program to start up like this,” Baker said. “It really is just a credit to the coaches that have put in the time to get us there. It takes a lot of work for both the coaches and the players to really buy in and I think we all have.”
A total of nine Gillette players were awarded all-state honors at the conclusion of the football season.
Thunder Basin’s selections included senior Cade Ayers (wide receiver/defensive back), junior offensive lineman Jayden Luciano, senior running back Isaiah Haliburton, senior quarterback Ryan Baker (at-large offensive selection), senior defensive lineman Ethan Cox and senior linebacker Caden Randall.
For Campbell County, senior offensive lineman Taylor Foss and senior linebacker Will Miller were both named all-state for the second consecutive year. Senior Logan Dymond was named all-state at defensive lineman.
Baker, Ayers, Jordan, Randall, Dymond and Miller were all selected to the 49th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game this month in Casper. The all-star game featuring graduated seniors will be play next Saturday at Dick Cheney Alumni Field.
Volleyball
Only one Gillette team made it to this year’s state tournament in Casper. Campbell County was eliminated in the regional tournament for the fourth straight season with a three-set loss to Cheyenne East.
Despite being eliminated at regionals, the Camels played their opponents close. Campbell County lost by a combined 16 points in five of the six sets it lost at the regional tournament.
Thunder Basin finished third at the Class 4A East regional tournament to take the East No. 3 seed at the state tournament. The Bolts beat Star Valley 3-1 in the quarterfinals but fell to the eventual champions of Laramie 3-2 in the semifinals.
Thunder Basin battled back in the consolation bracket and beat Cheyenne East in five sets and Natrona County in three sets to claim the third-place trophy. The Bolts extended their streak of placing at the state tournament to five straight seasons.
Senior Ellie Thomas and junior Joelie Spelts both earned all-state honors. Spelts was named all-state for the second straight season and Thomas became the first Bolt to be named the co-defensive player of the year at the libero position.
“I definitely gained a lot more confidence in myself — it’s more than I’ve ever had before in the past — and it’s not like a cocky type of confidence,” Thomas said in November. “I’m just proud of myself and the things I was able to accomplish in my last season.”
Girls swimming
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin girls swimming and diving teams finished third and eighth respectively at the Class 4A state meet this fall. The Camels finished with a score of 215.5 and the Bolts had a score of 71.5.
Campbell County won three individual titles and two relays at state. Berkeley Christensen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 7.56 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.62. Her mark in the 100-yard butterfly broke the state record of 56.01 set in 2010.
Skye Rehard won a state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.95. Campbell County’s team of Allison Granat, Ryann Drube, Rehard and Christensen won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.94 and Granat, Rehard, Christensen and Haily Creary won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.35. Granat finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (53.80).
For Thunder Basin, Madi Zach finished tied for third in the 50-yard freestyle (25.35) and finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (55.67). Hailey Walter finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:34.27) and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.71).
Christensen, Granat, Rehard, Drube and Creary all earned all-state honors at the conclusion of the state meet. All-state awards are given to top 2 finishers in an individual event and swimmers on a state-champion relay team.
Christensen was named all-state for her fourth straight season.
“Every single one of the girls that is up on that board, people know about them and it’s kind of like an honor to be up there now,” Christensen said after the state meet. “You put in so many hours — I’ve put I don’t even know how many hours into the pool — and just watching it pay off makes it all worth it in the end.”
Cross-country
The Campbell County girls cross-country team had the top finish at state. The Camel girls finished seventh with a score of 159 and the Thunder Basin girls finished eighth with a score of 190.
The Camel boys finished eighth with a score of 212 and the Bolts boys finished 11th with a score of 293.
For Campbell County, Braik Hurm finished fifth for the boys with a time of 16 minutes, 36.67 seconds. Wilson led the girls in seventh with a time of 19:42.76. Sam Kjerstad also finished inside the top 15 in 14th place with a time of 17:06.94 for the boys.
Thunder Basin’s top finisher for the girls was Abby Arnold in 20th place with a time of 20:52.43. Alex Draper was the top finisher for the boys in 38th with a time of 17:53.46.
Hurm and Wilson were both named all-state for their performances at the state meet.
Golf
The Thunder Basin boys golf team finished fourth at this year’s state tournament in Jackson. The Bolts boys finished with a two-day score of 688.
The Camel boys finished fifth behind Thunder Basin with a score of 695. The Bolts girls finished fifth with a score of 576. The Camels did not score a girls team.
Gillette’s top-finisher was Thunder Basin’s Darby Barstad. The senior finished fifth for the girls with a two-day score of 168 (85 and 83).
On the boys side, Campbell County’s Shay Leupold finished tied for eighth at 166 (82 and 84). Leupold’s teammates — Peyton Wasson and Brant Morrison — and Thunder Basin’s Bodie Williams all tied for 10th at 167.
For the Camel boys, Jackson Evans and Dawson Reed both finished with a 195. For the Bolts, Leigton Holden shot a 170, Deegan Williams shot a 174 and Carter Parker and Ethan Shelledy both shot a 183.
On the girls side, Campbell County’s lone female golfer was Myah Hammerquist. The junior finished with a score of 199. For Thunder Basin, Kendall Gemar shot a 204, Alyssa Harcharik and Hailey Westbrook both shot a 212 and Emily Fox finished with a 254.
Leupold, Morrison and Wasson were all named all-state for the Campbell County boys along with Thunder Basin’s Bodie Williams. Barstad was the lone all-state selection on the girls side from either school. All-state honors are awarded to players who finish in the top 10 at the state tournament.
Tennis
The Campbell County girls tennis team finished seventh at this year’s state tournament with a score of 18. The Camel boys finished 10th with a score of eight, the Bolts girls finished 11th with a score of six and the Bolts boys finished 12th with a score of 2.5.
Campbell County’s Abi Neary and Alexa Richert were the top-finishers from Gillette. Both Neary and Richert lost in the consolation championship to take fourth place in their divisions.
Neary finished the tournament 3-1 at No. 2 singles for the Camels while Richert was 3-1 at No. 1 singles. Richert was Gillette’s lone all-state selection at No. 1 singles.
Campbell County’s Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt finished 2-2 at No. 1 doubles, Maddie Edwards and Bayley Gray finished 1-2 at No. 2 doubles and Lexi Alexander and Samantha Torres finished 2-2 at No. 3 doubles.
For the Camel boys, Hayden Lemm and EJ Hallcroft lost in the semifinals of the consolation bracket to finish 2-2 at No. 3 doubles, Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson finished 1-2 at No. 2 doubles and Tully Allison and Marcus Sarvey finished 2-2 at No. 1 doubles. Jason Fink went 2-2 at No. 1 singles and Kody Kline went 1-2 at No. 2 singles.
For the Bolts girls, Katie Bruse and Tierra Tachick made it to the consolation semifinals but lost to finish the tournament 2-2 at No. 3 doubles. Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum finished 2-2 at No. 2 doubles, Hallie Angelos and Maggie Bruse finished 1-2 at No. 1 doubles, Sarah Rasse finished 1-2 at No. 1 singles and Ali Morgan finished 0-2 at No. 2 singles.
For the boys, Luke Lass finished 1-2 at No. 1 singles, Josh Klaassen finished 1-2 at No. 2 singles, Hayden Chambers and Tate Moore finished 0-2 at No. 1 doubles, Owen Gursuch and Connor Hieb finished 0-2 at No. 2 doubles and Austin Youngs and Payton Marty finished 1-2 at No. 3 doubles.
