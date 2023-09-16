CCHS Volleyball Vs. Sheridan
Buy Now

The Campbell County volleyball team celebrates a point Saturday during a match against Sheridan at Campbell County High School in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Campbell County's volleyball team went 2-0 on the weekend with an away game against Natrona County on Thursday and a home win over Sheridan on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.