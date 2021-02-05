With two seconds left on the clock, all the Campbell County High School girls basketball team could do was watch as a last-second shot from Cheyenne South was launched into the air.
Holding onto a 3-point lead, the Camels watched as the ball bounced off the front of the rim and down to the floor to give CCHS the 48-45 win Friday night. The win bumps Campbell County up to 5-6 on the season.
The Camels struggled right out of the gate offensively. The team scored just six points in the first quarter and struggled with turnovers and getting the ball up the floor in transition.
Campbell County responded in the second quarter, outscoring the Bison 18-12 to going into halftime down 25-24. Both teams struggled offensively in the second half, but the Camels were able to outlast Cheyenne South by scoring 13 points in the third quarter and 11 more in the fourth.
Leading in scoring for Campbell County was senior Shaelea Milliron with 15 points, followed by senior Zoey Zimmerman with 11, junior Maddie Jacobson with eight and freshman Sydnee Streitz with seven.
As a team, Campbell County struggled shooting the ball going just 18-56 (32%) from the field including 3-17 (17%) from 3-point range. The Camels made up for it in different categories, including out-rebounding the Bison 40-28.
Campbell County will remain in Gillette for another home game this weekend. The Camels will face Laramie at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at CCHS.
