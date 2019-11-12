The Gillette College men’s basketball team is off to another fast start after playing its third and fourth games over the weekend. The Pronghorns were playing in a tournament in Devils Lake, North Dakota, and took down both their opponents.
The first challenge was against the host, Lake Region State College, and it ended in a 99-87 victory for Gillette. Then the Pronghorns took on Dakota College on Saturday and finished out the weekend with a 101-79 win.
Gillette College was led by two of the new faces to the program Friday. Freshman Isaac Mushila dropped 25 points to lead all scorers and transfer sophomore Tarig Eisa added 21 to the cause.
It was a tight affair after the first half with the Pronghorns only leading by a point at 46-45. They pulled away a little in the second half for the 99-87 victory and their biggest advantage was on the boards.
Gillette finished with 50 rebounds compared to Lake Region State’s 34. Anthony Felisma, who had a quiet night scoring, led with 10 rebounds and Mushila had eight.
Another good sign for the Pronghorns was that sophomore Mason Archambault had his best scoring game of the season with 19 points.
Mushila was the spark that Gillette needed again Saturday, following up the 25-point performance with 30 against Dakota College. He shot 12-16 from the field in both games, but added six free throws Saturday during the 101-79 win.
Gillette shot almost 50 percent from the field, but its biggest edge was on the glass again. Felisma led the way again with 11 rebounds and Mushila and Archambault both added 10.
The Pronghorns built a 49-36 lead by halftime before putting even more distance between them and Dakota College in the second half for the 22-point win.
Next up, Gillette College will grace its home court for the first time in the regular season on Thursday against Colorado Northwestern.
