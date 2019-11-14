The Gillette Wild come home to play at Spirit Hall Ice Arena this weekend after a six-game streak of losses against the top three teams in the Frontier Division.
Last weekened against the Bozeman Icedogs (16-1), the Wild took a 2-0 lead in each game before letting the Icedogs score multiple unanswered goals to drop both games 5-3.
“Part of it was we do still have a few guys out (due) to injures, so our lineup wasn’t full. Part of it could have been fatigue,” Wild coach Steve Kruk said. “A bigger part of it ultimately is we just got complacent. I don’t think we owned the lead.”
The Wild went on a 10-game winning streak after dropping the first game of the season at the Great Falls Americans.
Shane Phillips, one of the Wild’s starting goaltenders, started the season 5-0 before going 0-3 in his last three starts.
“It’s a lot easier for the team to play well when the goalie is playing out of his mind, and it’s a lot easier for the goalie to play out of his mind when the team’s playing well,” said Phillips of Klamath Falls, Oregon. “It goes hand-and-hand, really.”
Looking ahead to the Helena Bighorns (4-14), which are on an eight-game losing streak, Kruk said they are a sneaky team that can keep up with any in the division.
The Bighorns dealt the Great Falls Americans (14-2) one of their only two losses of the season, and they return many players from last year’s Frontier Division championship team.
“I know they still have at least a third of their team from last year, if not more,” Kruk said. “I think they’re far from done. They’re desperate for points, and now, after the last three weekends, we’re desperate for points. So, I think it’s going to be two teams that are extremely hungry.”
Helena’s Isaac Ellingson leads the team in goals with eight on the season. Their two goalies, Garrett Dryden and Rylan Labrie, allow more than four goals a game on average.
Gillette hosts Helena at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex. For a general admission ticket, the Wild charge $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
Other notes:
- Wild forward Danny Ramos was named assistant captain of the team recently. Ethan Becker was named captain during the first couple of weeks, and Ramos is the only assistant. They both work as welders for the same business, BGM Buildings, Ramos said. “It’s not really going to change anything, not mentally or any way I go about the team business. I’m going to support the guys, whatever they need,” said Ramos of Las Vegas native. “I’m glad to take on the responsibility,”
- Garrett Formhals, who was a forward on the team and played in 15 games with one assist, left the Wild to play with the Long Beach Sharks in Long Beach, New York. Formhals, an 18-year-old Stewartville, Minnesota, native, has a health condition called bilateral radial aplasia. His arms and hands weren’t completely formed at birth because of an infection. With the move to Long Beach, this marks Formhals’ fifth North American Tier III Hockey League team. Before Gillette, he was with the Evansville Jr. Thunderbolts before the team folded. The Wild are searching for a couple of new recruits to fill the roster.
“We’re not bringing in guys just to bring them in. They have to gel well with the group,” Kruk said. “If you’re going to bring a player in mid-November, (he) can’t come in and cause turmoil.”
