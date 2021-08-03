The American Legion Post 42 baseball team is hosting the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament starting Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette.
The eight-team tournament is double-elimination and features state champions from Wyoming, Montana, Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Oregon as well as the Montana state runner-up and the local Roughriders.
Gillette’s second life
Despite being eliminated from the Wyoming state tournament last week, the Roughriders automatically qualify for the tournament as the host team.
Gillette goes into the tournament 49-34 after going 1-2 at state. Post 42 beat Casper 5-4 on day one, but lost 9-2 to Laramie and 3-1 to Evanston to be eliminated.
With a second chance to play through regionals and make it to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, the Roughriders will need to look past the disappointing finish at state and ahead to facing some of the best baseball talent in the region.
A familiar opponent from Wyoming
After winning the Wyoming state championship in Laramie over the weekend, Cheyenne Post 6 will join Gillette in representing Wyoming at the regional tournament.
This year’s state title was Cheyenne’s 18th in 21 years, according to WyoPrep.com. The Sixers, 68-17-1, are the complete package on the field with four first-team all-state selections and six second-team selections.
Cheyenne also features the Wyoming Class AA player and pitcher of the year. Colter McAnelly was named Player of the Year to go along with his state tournament MVP while Bradley Feezer was the Pitcher of the Year.
The Sixers will start the tournament with a game against the Oregon state champions, the Eugene Challengers (44-13).
Other state champions coming to Gillette are Eagle River, Alaska (22-8), the Idaho Falls Bandits (36-9-1), the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak of Washington (42-9) and the Helena Senators of Montana.
The Montana state runner-up, the Billings Royals, lost to Helena 7-5 Sunday in the Montana state championship game.
Tournament starts Wednesday
The regional tournament will start with a game between Yakima Valley and Billings at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Game two will feature Idaho Falls versus Helena while game three will be Eugene against Cheyenne.
Gillette’s tournament will start during the nightcap on Day One against Eagle River at 7 p.m.
A win for Post 42 would advance the Roughriders to play the winner of Idaho Falls and Helena while a loss would pair them with the loser of the same game.
The Northwest regional championship game will be played at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
