The Gillette Roughriders played their last two regular season games at home on Thursday and lost both games to the Sheridan Troopers, 4-1 and 7-3.
Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said that the team lacked the mental focus in the doubleheader and the six total errors showed that.
"We didn't really have a lot of energy tonight," Perleberg said. "(I've) got to give credit to Sheridan. They came in here, took two from us — two big ones — and put themselves in position to finish high at the state tournament."
Game 1 — Sheridan 4 Gillette 1
It was an off game from the start. A ground out to first started the game but the Roughriders committed errors on the next two plays, setting the Troopers up with the first run of the night.
The defense, and Riley Schilling on the mound, settled in more through the next four innings, but the Roughriders still had an uncharacteristic number of passed balls.
The Roughriders were able to tie the game at 1 in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly from Brady Richards, but the offense remained stagnant throughout the rest of the game.
Schilling stayed on the mound through the sixth inning in which Sheridan scored two more runs to retake the lead. A dropped third strike and a walk while the bases were loaded gave the Troopers a 3-1 lead. Gillette came close to a response in the bottom of the sixth by loading the bases, but two-straight strikeouts stranded two runners in scoring position.
Sheridan added its final run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly for the second out. Up three runs and back on defense, Sheridan retired the next three batters with the final two outs being strikeouts.
The difference in the game were the four errors. Both teams had six hits and three walks. Gillette's pitchers struck out six batters while Sheridan's pitchers struck out eight Roughriders. The Roughriders had 24 at-bats, the Troopers 27. Most things were equal, except the four Gillette errors to none from Sheridan.
Game 2 — Sheridan 7 Gillette 3
The Roughriders had a stronger start than in the first game, and seemed to have a little more energy than the first game, but it wasn't able to last the full seven innings.
Gillette scored the first two runs with a score in each of the first two innings. Two walks started the bottom of the first and Petersen stole second and third before a wild pitch gave him time to reach home plate. In the second inning, it was another passed ball that gave the Roughriders a run. Dominic Hecker reached home plate just before Petersen lined out to left field and ended the inning.
Grayson Sargent, the pitcher in the second game, and the defense started the first two innings with two strikeouts, one hit and one walk allowed. But the third inning put Sheridan back on top.
The inning started with a walk and two-straight errors before the Troopers scored on three-straight plays. Sargent hit Michael Greer with the bases loaded while a two-RBI single and a ground out to first gave Sheridan four runs.
Gillette scored its third run in the bottom of the fourth when Hecker scored on a passed ball, but that was the final Roughriders for the that night.
Sheridan continued to bring the energy offensively. In the fifth, the Troopers added another run to bring the lead back to two. In the final inning, it was a triple from Frankie Maestri that solidified the game, giving Sheridan a 7-3 lead.
The Troopers retired three of the first four batters in the final frame to close the game.
The Roughriders have four more games in the 2023 regular season. First, a two-game series at Rock Springs on July 16 then a doubleheader at Laramie to close the regular season. After Laramie, the Roughriders will compete in the AA state tournament in Jackson before returning to Gillette to host the Northwest Regional Tournament during the first week of August.
