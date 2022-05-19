The Thunder Basin High School softball team won its first game of this weekend's state tournament 9-0 over Rock Springs on Thursday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the East No. 2 seed while the Tigers were the West No. 3 seed. The game started slow with two scoreless innings but Thunder Basin was able to claim a one-run lead in the bottom of the third after Logan Brown scored on an error.
The game stayed at 1-0 through the fifth inning before the Bolts exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. The eight-run rally included a two-run homer off the bat of Ella Partlow to put the Bolts up 5-0.
Jaci Piercy was able to close out the Tigers in the top half of the seventh to seal the win. Piercy finished the game with no runs allowed on just two hits while striking out 10 in seven innings.
Partlow, Macie Selfors and Guinevere Lee all finished with two RBIs each and Caitline Kaul drove in one.
Thunder Basin will move on to play East No. 4 seed Laramie at 10 a.m. Friday. The Plainsmen beat West No. 1 seed Cody 14-1 in the first round Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.