Payton Sorensen’s favorite shot to work on is his 3-pointer.
Payton, 11, has been playing basketball since preschool. His dad, Eric, was a big reason Payton picked up a basketball for the first time.
Over the last two months, Payton has had to move in a few feet from the 3-point line during his practice sessions. He’s been representing Gillette in the Hoop Shoot youth free throw contest hosted by the National Elks Foundation.
Payton won the local competition in the ages 10-11 division at the competition at Prairie Wind Elementary last month. He moved on to districts, where he hit 23 of 25 free throws to advance to the state contest.
This year is Payton’s third year competing in the free throw contest and his first time advancing to the state competition. He won the local contest in 2019 and 2020 before last year’s contest was canceled because of COVID-19.
Payton’s run this year didn’t end at the state level. The 11-year-old hit 22 of 25 free throws in Casper last week. His score tied with Sheridan’s Nolan Smith and put the two in a tiebreaker to decide the state champion. The tiebreaker has each participant shoot segments of five free throws until the tie is broken.
In the first round, Payton and Nolan both hit four shots. Payton was able to hit four more free throws in the second round of the tiebreaker to hold on and win the state title.
“It felt pretty good,” Payton said. “It was my first time getting past districts and it just felt good to win.”
Payton will now advance to the regional contest next month in Colorado Springs. He will face the state-winners of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska in the West Central Region 6 Hoop Shoot Semifinal.
Payton is going into regionals with hopes of winning the tournament. Twelve finalists from the regional contest will advance to the national competition in Chicago, Illinois, in April.
But Payton also wants to enjoy his time in Colorado while he has the chance.
“My favorite part will be going to Chuck E. Cheese,” Payton said. His mom, Shannon, said regional finalists are taken on a trip to the arcade and restaurant as part of the experience.
Payton has been practicing his free throws for four or five days a week to prepare for the contest. A big part of his practice sessions include perfecting his routine at the line.
“I always just square my feet up, dribble a couple of times and shoot,” Payton said.
Payton is a fifth grader at Prairie Wind. Not counting gym class or lunch, his favorite subject is math.
Payton isn’t the only Sorensen to bring home the state free throw title. His older brother, Tatum, won state when he was 12 years old in 2020.
“It’s definitely created this little brotherly rivalry and competition,” Shannon said. “They both love basketball intensely and now it’s kind of just about who did better at whatever competition. But (Payton) having the opportunity to see his brother do so well has really pushed him.
“I mean, you always want to do better than your older brother.”
Shannon’s favorite part about watching two of her sons get so far in the competition has been the life lessons that come along with it.
“The Elks’ motto is always about teaching grit,” Shannon said. “The thought behind that is if you don’t win, you just get back to it and work on it again. When the ball isn’t falling, it’s all about how you react. How you react really determines how you end up doing.”
Payton will have a few more weeks of practice before returning to competition. The regional contest will be March 19 in Colorado Springs. The national contest will start April 28 in Chicago.
