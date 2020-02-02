The No. 21-ranked Pronghorns extended their winning streak to 11 with another victory Saturday at Central Wyoming College.
The Gillette College women’s basketball team dismantled the Rustlers (4-17) in Riverton by a score of 92-48.
Gillette dominated almost every aspect of the game.
The Pronghorns shot 59.7% from the field to the Rustlers 36.1% and out-rebounded CWC 43-23.
Gillette tallied 19 assists as a team and turned the ball over 10 times while recording 19 steals. Central Wyoming had four assists, turned it over 20 times and stole the ball nine times.
Gillette College freshman Sydney Prather shot 6-9 from the floor for 17 points to lead the team. Prather also led in rebounding with seven.
Five Pronghorns scored in double digits: Prather, Skylar Patton (15), Brooke Gumber (14) Kindall Seamands (13) and Kobe King-Hawea (10).
The Rustlers were led by Essy Latu’s 19-point performance.
After Saturday, Gillette College is 8-0 in Region IX play.
Gillette College hosts No. 19 Casper College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pronghorn Center. Casper is the only college team to beat Gillette, 76-62 on Dec. 7.
