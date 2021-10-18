The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team finished third out of 19 teams at the Gillette Invite on Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Camels finished with 367 points, behind Cheyenne Central’s 429 and Laramie’s 502. Thunder Basin finished 11th with a score of 160.
Campbell County senior Berkeley Christensen won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.25 seconds.
The Camels also won one relay event. Christensen, Allison Granat, Syke Rehard and Zoe Gallion won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 53.80 seconds.
Campbell County’s team of Christensen, Rehard, Haily Creary and Cydney Pfaff finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.72 and Creary, Pfaff, Gallion and Granat finished fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:54.37.
Individually, Rehard (2:19.01) and Creary (2:20.63) finished third and fourth respectively in the 200-yard individual medley. Granat finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.97.
Christensen finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.33 and Granat finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.00. Gallion finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:40.28.
For Thunder Basin, Madi Zach finished fourth in two individual events, including the 50-yard freestyle (26.03) and the 100-yard freestyle (57.51). Hailey Walter finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:39.60.
During the Gillette Pre-Invite on Friday, the Camels won three relay events. Granat, Christensen, Rehard and Creary won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:52.17, the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.03 and the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:45.45.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the pool for the conference meet at Cheyenne South on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.