The No. 21-ranked Pronghorn women’s hoops team was within seconds of taking an upset victory over the No. 17 Thunderbirds of Casper College on Wednesday.
Gillette College led 74-72 with 7 seconds remaining and needed to defend one last possession to stay ahead and claim the win.
Then Thunderbird freshman Marija Bakic drew a foul from Pronghorn guard Skylar Patton with 2.6 seconds to play, and Bakic hit both of her free throws with the game on the line and a crowd of methane blue at the Pronghorn Center rumbling in the bleachers and chanting in hopes she’d miss.
Bakic’s clutch free throws brought the game into overtime tied at 74, and Casper College (21-3) pulled away late in the extra time to defeat Gillette College 86-80.
“I think it came down to free throws for us. We just didn’t put the ball in the hole when we could’ve,” Pronghorn sophomore Molly Coleman said. “We had really good looks and really good plays, and some defensive runs, so that went really good as well.
“But, I don’t know. We got in front in that last quarter and we just pulled back for some reason.”
It was the second game between the two ranked Region IX teams this season. In the first game in early December, the Thunderbirds beat the Pronghorns 76-62.
Casper is the only college team to defeat Gillette this season.
“We had opportunities and chances to win the game, we just didn’t do it. We missed 14 free throws tonight,” Pronghorn coach Liz Lewis said. “We just got to get better and understand that when we have these kind of games and we start to go on a run, we can’t stop and allow them to go on a run.”
Going into overtime, the Pronghorns (22-3) were without their top two scorers — Patton and Kobe King-Hawea — because they both fouled out late in the fourth quarter when the whistle was blowing against both teams frequently.
King-Hawea fouled out with 10 seconds left in the fourth when she went up to get a free throw rebound. She came down with the ball, and then was called for a personal foul, giving the Thunderbirds two more free shots with the bonus.
Gillette stayed close despite the losses, and with 2:20 left in overtime, freshman Shelby Clark hit a layup to take an 80-78 lead.
The Thunderbirds scored a layup to tie the game then another to take an 82-80 lead.
Clark drew a foul with 12.3 seconds left, but missed both free throws. The Thunderbirds drew two more fouls and knocked down their last four free throws to escape with the 86-80 victory.
The teams traded leads 18 times in the game, and the largest lead by either team was when Casper College started the game ahead 9-2.
“It was close the whole way. Gillette’s got a great, great team. I think everybody focuses on Kobe, but there’s a lot of great players on that team,” Casper coach Dwight Gunnare said. “I think we’re very even on any given night.
“We’ve got to play them one more time, and I know that’s going to be another great game.”
The Pronghorns shot 22-36 from the free throw line (61.1%), but they missed seven of the last 10.
Gillette shot 45.8% from the field and 4-17 from 3-point range, while Casper shot 45.1% from the field and 8-23 from downtown. Gillette gave up 21 turnovers, and Casper was able to take 12 more shots than Gillette.
Patton led the Pronghorns with 19 points. Freshman Sydney Prather and Coleman each tallied 15 points.
The Thunderbirds had five players in double digit scoring, led by Tbilisi, Georgia, native Natalia Otkhmezuri with 23 points.
“Coach said it right, ‘They don’t beat teams, they make teams beat themselves,’” Coleman said. “They just put us on the free throw line, and we missed them.”
Gillette has two weeks before meeting the Thunderbirds again Feb. 19 in Casper.
“We need to hit the free throws. We need to limit the turnovers, just play better as a team,” Patton said. “Next time we need to share the ball better and just relax a little.”
Next for the Pronghorns is the Northwest College Trappers (11-14) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Powell.
