Football
Twin Spruce teams split games in Sheridan
The Twin Spruce Junior High seventh grade football teams split two games in Sheridan on Thursday.
The Twin Spruce Gold fell to Sheridan 26-6. James Hahn led the team in rushing while Andrew Tilton scored Twin Spruce’s lone touchdown.
The Twin Spruce Blue team won its first game of the season 26-7 against Sheridan.
Talen Remington scored two rushing touchdowns and added a defensive fumble recovery for a touchdown. Riley Hawk also scored.
Volleyball
Sage Valley’s 8th grade A splits games in Casper
The Sage Valley Junior High eighth grade A volleyball team beat Dean Morgan on Thursday before losing to CY Middle School.
Against Dean Morgan, the Eagles won 25-13 and 25-18. Avery Schroeder had six aces in a row while adding three kills and two blocks. Taylee Cundy had four kills and two blocks.
The Eagles lost their momentum against CY Middle School with a 25-9 loss in the first set. Sage Valley battled back and was up 10 points in the second set, which included a serving streak of 12 points from Liberty Jennings and 9 in a row from Cundy, but ultimately fell 25-20.
The Sage Valley eighth grade B team lost to Moorcroft on Thursday 25-8 and 25-19. Madi Unterseher and Adysen Wright led the team, coach Jason Hedrix said.
The Save Valley seventh grade B team beat Moorcroft in two sets Thursday, 25-22 and 25-9.
Megan Patterson set a team record of 10 serves and two aces while Emily Schutt added two blocks, two tips and five kills.
— News Record Staff
