It didn't look good for the Campbell County High School basketball team in overtime against Cheyenne Central Friday night.
The Camels were down 66-62 with 12.6 second left on the clock in the first overtime period. The two-possession game looked to be out of reach, but senior point guard Luke Hladky stormed up the court and hit a long 3-pointer to bring the Camels within one with 8.7 seconds left to play.
After Campbell County intentionally fouled the Indians to put them at the free throw line, Central split the two shots to go up 67-65 with only a few seconds left on the clock. Hladky threw up a game-winning shot that missed, but senior Austin Robertson was waiting right under the basket to corral the rebound and tie the game with a layup as time expired to push the game to a second overtime.
There, the Camels made a handful of clutch shots to avoid a heartbreaking loss. Robertson sank a 3-pointer to give the Camels a 72-69 lead with 3 minutes left followed by a layup by Hladky to give Campbell County a 5-point lead.
The Indians were able to erase the lead and tie the game 76-76 with just over 10 seconds left. Taking the ball up the floor, Hladky started a chain of passes around the 3-point line before the ball landed in junior Jason Fink's hands.
Without hesitation, Fink buried the 3-point attempt as time expired to give the Camels the 79-76 win in double overtime.
It wasn't Fink's first time in the spotlight as the Camels sixth man, as last Friday the junior scored 30 points on 10 successful 3-pointers.
Hladky led the team in scoring with 29 points, followed by Jefferson Neary with 16, Robertson with 15, Fink with 12 and Tanner Lemm with five.
The win pushes Campbell County to 8-5 on the season. The Camels will return to the court on the road against Cheyenne East at 1 p.m. Saturday.
