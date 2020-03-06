Campbell County girls basketball kept its chances of making a state tournament alive on Friday.
The Camels started slow against Laramie in the Class 4A East Regional consolation quarterfinal game on Friday morning. They scored five points in the first quarter during their second playoff game at Thunder Basin High School. But they woke up in the second quarter and finished with a 55-36 victory.
“I was really happy with our defense,” Campbell County coach Mitch Holst said. “We had them in the 20s for most of the fourth quarter. It might be the first time we’ve held a team in the 30s all year.”
It was the best performance of the year for the Camels in terms of points allowed. The next lowest points allowed was in a 48-41 win over Casper-Natrona County in January.
Laramie had seven fouls at the end of the third quarter, and Campbell County was in the bonus for the entire eight minutes. Campbell County led 36-24 going into the final quarter.
CCHS players hit 10-16 final quarter free throws, and added nine points off of field goals to win 55-36.
Sophomore Maddie Jacobson led the Camels with 13 points, including seven points in the final quarter. She added 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Freshman Madison Robertson was second in scoring with 12 points, and junior Shaelea Milliron tallied 10.
Kylee Cox led the Indians with nine points.
In the first quarter, the Camels couldn’t hit shots and turned the ball over again and again to end with five points in the initial frame.
They went 1-14 from the field in the first, and took seven turnovers to trail 7-5 going into the second.
Campbell County started shooting and taking care of the ball better in the second quarter.
It scored on 6-17 shots and turned it over to Laramie three times. The result was a 21-17 Camels lead at halftime. Milliron and Jacobson each scored six points in the first half.
Campbell County plays at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday against the loser of the semifinal game between Cheyenne East and Casper-Natrona County, which plays Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.