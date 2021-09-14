FOOTBALL
No. 3-ranked Bolts take down South 45-6
The Thunder Basin High School football improved to 2-1 on the season with a 45-6 road win over Cheyenne South on Friday night.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings.
Senior running back Isaiah Haliburton ran for three touchdowns on the night and senior quarterback Ryan Baker passed for three more scores.
Junior Dillon Glick intercepted a pass on defense and blocked a South punt.
Thunder Basin opened the season with a big 39-34 win over the defending state champions of Cheyenne East before dropping 33-17 to No. 1-ranked Rock Springs last week.
The Bolts (2-1) will move on to play Cheyenne Central (0-3) at 7 p.m. at TBHS for senior night.
Cheyenne East holds off Camels 27-21
The Campbell County High School football team nearly realized an upset after leading the No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East Thunderbirds 21-14 going into the fourth quarter. But East scored two touchdowns in the final 9 minutes of the game to hold on to a 27-21 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr ran for one touchdown on a 35-yard scramble and threw for one more on a 44-yard touchdown pass to Brady Tompkins. Junior Ian Carter scored the Camels’ final touchdown on a 1-yard run.
The Camels fell to 1-2 on the season after losing to Rock Springs 56-8 to start the season and beating Laramie 48-3 last week.
Campbell County next will play Cheyenne South (0-3) at 6 p.m. Friday for homecoming.
TENNIS
Camels and Bolts meet for conference dual
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school boys and girls tennis teams met for a crosstown conference dual Thursday at CCHS.
The Camel boys swept the Bolts 5-0 and the Camel girls won 3-2.
The Bolts were also swept by Sheridan on Saturday at TBHS. The girls and boys both lost to the Broncs 5-0.
The Camels dualed Sheridan on Saturday, with the boys losing 3-2 and the girls losing 4-1.
Both the Camels and Bolts will play in the East regional tournament Friday and Saturday in Sheridan. The state tournament will be Sept. 23-25 in Gillette.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Reilly Wilson finishes 5th at Chief National
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school cross-country traveled to the Chief National Invitational state preview meet Saturday in Ethete.
Campbell County senior Reilly Wilson was the top-finisher from Gillette with a time of 20 minutes, 21.26 seconds to finish in fifth place for the girls. Camel Sam Kjerstad also finished inside the top 10 for the boys in ninth place with a time of 17:15.87.
The Camel girls finished eighth out of 16 teams while the Camel boys finished ninth out of 18 teams. The Thunder Basin boys and girls both finished 12th.
Rylee Brandon was the top-finisher for the Bolts girls in 18th place with a time of 21:24.18. Alex Draper led the Bolts boys in 23rd place with a time of 17:54.08.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will return to the course next weekend. The Bolts and Camels will run in the Michelle Ludwig Invite on Saturday in Sheridan.
The state cross-country meet will be Oct. 23 in Ethete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.