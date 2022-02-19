The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team came away with the team title at the Class 4A East regional tournament Saturday in Sheridan. The Bolts won the tournament with a team score of 252.
Thunder Basin beat out Sheridan by 2.5 points. The Broncs finished second with a score of 249.5, followed by Cheyenne East (218), Cheyenne Central (160), Campbell County (59) and Cheyenne South (23).
Five Bolts won individual titles in their respective divisions, including Antonio Avila (126 pounds), Cael Porter (145), Aden Jorgensen (182), Aidyn Mitchell (220) and Lane Catlin (285). Ashton Leegaard (120), Alex Draper (132) Deyton Johnson (160) and Dillon Glick (195) all finished second in their brackets.
Third-place finishers for Thunder Basin include Lance Streifel (120), Jais Rose (138), Saber Sessions (152), Cort Catlin (170), Garrett Toohey (182) and Dylan Skillings (285). Lukus Maxwell (145), Mason Brown (152) and Jaxson Viergets (195) finished fourth, Zabian Cowley (138) finished fifth, Iven Wold (113), Omar Bautista (126) and Peyton Alexander (132) finished sixth, Brayden Clifford (170) finished seventh and Blaize Burrow (113) finished eighth.
Campbell County had 14 wrestlers finished inside the top 8 of their respective bracket. Tayce Lake (106), Colt Welsh (113) and Lucas Hill (132) finished fourth, Fischer Smith (106), Logan Ketterling (152) and Cohen Granzer (182) finished fifth, Andrew Garcia (138), Hunter Henderson (152), Kendall McKee (182) and Garrett Saunders (220) finished sixth, Sheldon Rollo (220) finished seventh and Logan Johnson (132), Jayson Harmon (145) and Wade Garrett (170) finished eighth.
The Class 4A state tournament will be next weekend in Casper. The two-day tournament will be Friday and Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
