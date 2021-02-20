The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team walked into the locker room Dec. 12 having just lost its first game of the season.
After a dominating win over Evanston the night before, the Bolts dug themselves a hole they couldn’t quite get out of in the final game of the Re-Max Basketball Tournament. Thunder Basin lost 61-51 to Saint Thomas More of Rapid City, South Dakota.
The loss dropped the Bolts to 1-1 on the early season. The loss also dropped first-year coach LeeAnn Cox to a 1-1 career record with the Bolts.
While it’s unclear what Cox said to her new team in the locker room that night, whatever it was has worked.
Since the loss to Saint Thomas More, the Bolts had won 13 straight games going into the weekend. Thunder Basin (14-1) is ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings.
“I’m super pleased with how they’ve stepped up and competed,” Cox said. “Even on nights when the ball wasn’t going in very well and our shooting wasn’t where it needed to be, they still stepped up and found other ways to win.
“Their heart and their work ethic is deeply appreciated.”
Cox inherited a talented Bolts roster from Braidi Lutgen, who retired after winning 4A East Conference Coach of the Year last season for the second time in her three years at TBHS. Cox had coached at Rocky Mountain College, Billings Senior High School and Twin Spruce Junior High School.
This year is her first at the high school varsity level.
“I just feel super lucky to have walked into this situation,” Cox said. “I credit the people that were there ahead of me. I didn’t walk into a program that wasn’t established. It was already established, so now we’re just working on getting better at the little things.”
Those little things the team needs to work on are what keep the Bolts ranked No. 1 in offense and No. 4 in defense in Class 4A.
Offensively, the Bolts are averaging 61.6 points a game and have the largest positive scoring margin at 19 points. Thunder Basin also leads in shooting (42%), 2-point shooting percentage (47.5%) and free throw percentage (68.9%).
Defensively, the Bolts are allowing 42.6 points a game while holding opponents to 35.6% shooting from the field. Thunder Basin also is ranked third in forcing opponent turnovers with an average of 23.7 a game.
“I’d like our defense to be the No. 1 defense,” Cox said. “I always tell the girls that the way you win a basketball game is by scoring points. If you can’t score points you can’t win the game.
“While it’s a complex game, it’s actually pretty simple. You have to stop the other team from putting the ball in the hole.”
Cox wants the most out of her team because she knows they can only get better as the season progresses. That’s why she wants to see an improvement in rebounding, despite the Bolts being ranked second with 34.6 per game.
“If we rebound better, that leads to fast break opportunities,” Cox said. “We’re just continuing to try and get better at rebounding.”
Depth is the key
The Bolts went into last year’s state tournament with a 20-6 record and the No. 3 seed in the East. Unfortunately for Thunder Basin and the rest of the teams in the tournament, the playoffs were canceled because of COVID-19.
The Bolts were never given a chance to defend its state title from the year before.
Now back with a vengeance, Thunder Basin has a group of seven seniors prepared to make up for the missed opportunities of last year. But it’s not just the seniors who are contributing for the Bolts.
“The strength of this team overall is depth,” Cox said. “We have seven seniors and there are nights where we go 11 or 12 deep and I don’t feel like we lose a beat at all. The strength is the senior leadership and we’re deep beyond them as well.”
Before the season Cox said a state championship is always the goal for any team at Thunder Basin. With only two conference games left on the schedule before the regional tournament, the Bolts want to be in a prime position to accomplish that in her first year at the helm.
“There’s definitely a learning curve, but I feel super blessed to have the group that I’m working with,” Cox said. “It’s been a great season up to this point, so I’d say the transition has been very smooth. I’m pretty happy with things.”
Making memories count
During her playing days, Cox said she never played on a team that was as good as the one she now coaches.
While wins and trophies are always the goal for any athlete, Cox said that won’t be the only thing her players remember about their time at TBHS.
“It’s all about the relationships and the friendships that these girls are creating,” Cox said. “They’ll come back in 15 or 20 years at reunions and they may not remember the score of a game, but they’ll remember something silly that happened on a road trip.
“Those are the things that really make the memories, and the relationships are really what it’s all about. That’s why I’m doing this.”
Playing with a target on their backs as the No. 1-ranked team through the entire season, Cox said the there is one thing she and her players need to do to finish the season strong.
“Focus,” Cox said. “When you’re No. 1, everyone is going to bring their very best game because they all want to beat you and the girls have to stay focused on doing the little things right. I believe if we stay focused and do all the little things correctly, the rest of it will take care of itself.”
The Bolts will play at Sheridan at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Thunder Basin will close out the regular season with a cross-town clash with Campbell County at 6 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
