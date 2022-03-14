Thunder Basin wins first boys basketball title in school history

The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team was supposed to win the state championship.
The story all year was about a team returning five players from last year’s state runner up roster. The five starting seniors — Deegan Williams, McKale Holte, Ryan Baker, Cade Ayers and Ethan Cox — spent every week but one this season as the unanimous No. 1 team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball rankings.
On paper, Thunder Basin was the best team in the state all season.
But state championships aren’t won on paper.
Thunder Basin’s only loss to a Wyoming team was a 67-56 loss to Sheridan on the road in January. After being upset early on in the conference season, the Bolts strung together 11 straight wins to reach the state tournament as the No. 1 seed from a stacked East conference.
The Bolts went into state having already set a new program record for wins with a 21-3 record. Thunder Basin’s only other losses came to out-of-state opponents during preseason tournaments.
As the unanimous No. 1-ranked team and a heavy title favorite, Thunder Basin shouldered plenty of pressure on its way to winning the school’s first boys basketball title in school history this weekend.
And when the pressure came, the Bolts were ready for it.
The first test
After blowing out Natrona County 66-28 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Thursday afternoon, the Bolts faced two of their toughest tests of the season.
The semifinal round paired the Bolts against Kelly Walsh. Thunder Basin beat the Trojans three times over the course of the season, including conference wins of 61-53 and 49-39 and a 64-50 win during the Class 4A East regional tournament.
But rematches in the state tournament often don’t go as planned. The state semifinal game featured seven lead changes and 12 different ties throughout the course of the game.
The game was tied 39-39 with just under 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Trojans missed the front end of a crucial one-and-one at the free throw line and the Bolts were able to secure the rebound.
With no shot clock in Wyoming high school basketball, the possibility of stalling over 1:30 off the clock to take the final shot of the game became a realistic possibility for fifth-year coach Rory Williams. He studied the Kelly Walsh defense, seeing a lack of pressure on the ball at mid-court.
Senior point guard Deegan Williams held the ball for a full minute without contention from the defense. With 42 seconds left, coach Williams took a timeout.
“I called that timeout to make sure we were on all the same page,” coach Williams said. “No matter what we knew we were going to take that last-second shot and it was going to be a layup.”
The ball returned to Deegan’s hands at midcourt after the timeout and another 30 seconds stalled off the clock. With 10 seconds left, the all-state point guard sprung into action and drove through the lane for the game-winning shot.
Deegan had 24 points going into the final possession and the Trojan defense was fully expecting him to take the final shot. But with 3.1 seconds left, Deegan wrapped a pass around Kelly Walsh’s Davis Crilly to junior Kayden LaFramboise in the paint.
Without hesitation, LaFramboise dropped in the game-winning layup. The Trojans launched a full-court shot that bounced off the rim as time expired to send the Bolts to its second straight state championship game.
Though it was the closest matchup of the season with Kelly Walsh, the Bolts survived with their fourth win of the season against one of the best teams in the state.
The final boss
After escaping the semifinals with a strategic win, the Bolts met Cheyenne East in the state title game. It was the third matchup between the two teams, with Thunder Basin beating the Thunderbirds 76-49 in the conference season and again 51-37 in the regional championship game.
All the nerves and jitters of playing in front of much larger crowd in the Ford Wyoming Center often leads to low-scoring affairs. Saturday’s state title game was no different.
Thunder Basin took a slim 11-9 lead after the first 8 minutes and eventually a 20-19 lead into the halftime break. The Bolts shot just 30% from the field in the first half.
Senior McKale Holte was 3 of 5 from three-point range for nine points at halftime. Eighteen of the team’s 20 points came from beyond the arc.
In the second half, both team’s defenses continued to make scoring a challenge on every possession. The Bolts led 37-28 after three quarters but the Thunderbirds continued to stay within striking distance by hitting clutch shots down the stretch.
Thunder Basin was able to create separation on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter by nailing 13 of 16 free throws in the final 8 minutes. Up 52-40 with 1 minute left, five Thunder Basin seniors checked out for the Bolts for the last time.
“We’ve all been thinking about this moment since we were kids,” Holte said. “We would always talk about, ‘Man, when we’re seniors we’re going to do this. And we did it.”
The final horn rang and the Bolts celebrated the 52-42 win at midcourt. For the first time in school history, the Bolts made the trip back from Casper with the state championship trophy on the bus with them.
Ending the drought
Ayers has played in five state championship games during his time at Thunder Basin. Up until this weekend, the Bolt senior had never won one.
In his junior year alone, Ayers finished as state runner-up on Thunder Basin’s football team, basketball team and soccer team.
Having dealt with agonizing defeat in the final game of the season so many times before, Ayers was lost after the conclusion of Saturday’s game.
“It feels great but I don’t even know what to do,” Ayers said. “I’m used to being in the locker room right now. I’m not used to celebrating at these things.”
Ayers’ last basketball season at Thunder Basin was far from smooth sailing. He hurt his ankle against Campbell County during the regional tournament and was questionable to play at all this weekend.
But Ayers toughed it out, playing his usual role as a defensive specialist for the Bolts during the biggest three games of the season at the state tournament.
Having faced plenty of adversity this season leading up to state, Ayers endured a little more during the state championship. With 25 seconds left in the third quarter, Ayers came down awkwardly and reinjured his right ankle. After the referee’s whistle blew the play dead, Ayers looked up at the scoreboard.
“Of course,” he said to himself, limping back to the bench. “Of course.”
The fourth quarter rolled on without Ayers in the game. But to the side of center stage, Ayers wasn’t finished with his high school career. Not yet.
He continued to walk it off, gradually increasing how much weight he applied to his right ankle. Slowly but surely, the pain began to lessen.
With 6 minutes left to play in the state championship game, Ayers checked back in. If the Bolts were going to win a state championship, he was going to do everything he could to help them win it.
Battling through the lingering ankle injury, Ayers was fouled three times in the final 2 minutes of the game. He made 4 of 6 free throws to help push to the lead to double digits. Ayers scored Thunder Basin’s last points of the season on a free throw with 1 minute left to make the game 52-40.
After his last free throw as a Bolt fell through, the starters were replaced. Finally, after five months of hype and constant pressure as the No. 1-ranked team in the state, Thunder Basin took a collective sigh of relief. Players and coaches hugged as all the hard work seemed to finally come to fruition.
“It’s the best feeling I’ve had in a long time,” Ayers said. “Especially because I got to do it with my best friends and my favorite coach I’ve ever had.”
Best way to go out
For the group of five seniors, winning a state title has been the main goal since they started playing together in third grade.
The Bolts came close last year but fell 55-40 to Cheyenne Central in last year’s title game. But this year’s group of seniors knew there would be no more chances after this year. Winning the championship was the only option for all five of them.
“We’ve won so many tournaments in our lives together that I can’t even count,” Deegan said. “But they all led up to this. We weren’t going to let that slip away.
“We’ve been best friends our whole lives so to win it with your best friends, it’s indescribable, man. It’s the best way to go out. I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to go out and compete with those guys.”
Thunder Basin finished the year 24-3 and on a 14-game winning streak. The Bolts won their first state championship and their second regional title in school history to go along with the team’s program-best 24 wins.
Saturday’s win was a perfect end to a perfect season, Holte said.
“We had to do this,” Holte said. “We had to do it. ... We wanted to get it done. We wanted to show people what Thunder Basin is about. We had a target on our back all season long and we didn’t want to let anyone down.
“We just came here and we proved to everyone that we’re the team that got it done and that’s all we needed to do.”
