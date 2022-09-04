The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team improved to 11-1 on the season with a 5-1 showing at this weekend's Gillette Invite preseason tournament.

The Bolts finished fifth in the gold bracket after winning their pool on the first day of the tournament. Day one seeded teams into three different brackets for the second day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.