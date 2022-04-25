The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split a pair of conference games on the road this weekend. The Camels beat Cheyenne South 3-1 on Friday and lost 1-0 to Laramie on Saturday.
On Friday, Joey Von Aschwege scored the game's first goal in the 18th minute to give the Camels a 1-0 lead. The Bison tied the game 1-1 with a goal 9 minutes later.
After going into the halftime break tied 1-1, Campbell County was able to reclaim the lead with a goal by Jose Aguayo in the 48th minute. Von Aschwege scored a big insurance goal 21 minutes later to secure the 3-1 win.
Saturday's game against Laramie was moved to the University of Wyoming's indoor practice facility because of weather. The Plainsmen went into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys soccer rankings and shut out the Camels to come away with the 1-0 win.
The split puts the Camels at 3-6-0-1 on the year and 3-5 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the field this weekend for a pair of home conference games with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.
The Camels will host the Thunderbirds at 4 p.m. Friday and the Indians at noon Saturday at CCHS.
