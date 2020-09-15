Twin Spruce Football beats Buffalo 14-0
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade A football team defeated Buffalo 14-0 Thursday.
Garret Heather scored the first touchdown with a 17-yard interception return. Rylan Robertson also scored on a one-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors defense allowed just 121 yards on defense and just three passing yards.
Leading rushers for Twin Spruce included Michael Biggs (94 yards), Danny Carsrud (82) and Trenton Roesnau (76 yards).
Sage Valley football beats Sheridan 18-8
The Sage Valley Junior High eighth grade A and B football teams hosted Sheridan Saturday.
The A team defeated the Broncs 18-8. Quarterback Mason Drube scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Alexander and also added a rushing touchdown from 18-yards out.
Running back Cort Catlin added an insurance touchdown at the end and Druve forced a fumble on defense to when the game.
The B team beat Sheridan 14-2. Lucas LaFramboise scored on a 5-yard run and Owen Murray also scored on a 22-yard run. Emmett Mai tallied two interceptions on the day.
Sage Valley volleyball team beats Hulett, loses to Upton
The Sage Valley eighth grade B team played a doubleheader against Hulett and Upton Monday.
Sage Valley started the night with a 25-13 and 25-20 win over Hulett. Kiera Cooper led the team with 10 aces.
Sage Valley went on to play Upton, losing closely by a score of 25-20 and 25-22.
The team is starting to play well together, coach Jason Hedrix said, and will look to carry some momentum into their next match against Sheridan Tuesday.
