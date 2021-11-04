The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team came out red-hot to start the Class 4A state volleyball tournament Thursday in Casper.
The Bolts took the East No. 3 seed at the state tournament after a third place finish at regionals and faced West No. 2 seed Star Valley in the opening round. Thunder Basin took control of the match early and was able to hold off a late comeback attempt by the Braves to move on to the semifinal round.
The Bolts beat Star Valley 3-1, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-16 before dropping the third set 28-26. Thunder Basin sealed the quarterfinal matchup with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.
The Bolts will move on to play East No. 1 seed Laramie in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The Plainsmen are the defending state champions and are coming off a three-set sweep of West No. 4 seed Cody in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Thunder Basin and Laramie will play for a spot in the state championship match Saturday afternoon. The Class 4A state championship will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.
