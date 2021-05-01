Most of the players on the Post 42 Gillette Roughriders American Legion baseball team had a full day of classes at either Thunder Basin or Campbell County high school before the team’s doubleheader with Rapid City Stevens Wednesday. Not Mason Drube.
Drube, 14, is an eighth grader at Twin Spruce Junior High. He is also the younger brother of Thunder Basin standout and future University of Wyoming track athlete Gabby Drube.
Drube started his first game on the mound for the Roughriders against Rapid City Stevens (South Dakota) Wednesday evening at Hladky Memorial Stadium. He is the first eighth grader to make the varsity team in Nate Perleberg’s 16 years as head coach.
In his Roughrider pitching debut, Drube went four innings strong and gave up just two hits while striking out eight. Batters were late on his fastball and whiffing on his curveball in game two of the doubleheader.
While Drube was relieved on the mound in the fifth inning, he earned his first varsity win with the performance as Gillette beat the Raiders 8-3 to complete the doubleheader sweep.
In game one, the Roughriders won by mercy rule 16-1 in four innings. Sophomore Bowen Rodriquez earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts and one earned run through four innings of work.
At the plate, junior Joseph Sturdevant led the way with four RBIs in his four at bats. Drube added three RBIs and senior Zane Eliason drove in two.
In game two, junior Leigton Holden and senior Colten Gray both drove in two runs while Eliason and sophomore Nate Zimmerschied each drove in one.
