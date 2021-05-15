Participation numbers were down for the Campbell County High School swim team this school year. By the end of the winter season, the Camels had just five swimmers.
Despite the low numbers, senior Caden Morton always preached about quality winning out over quantity.
Morton was the Camels lone state-qualifier for the Class 4A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships in February. There he finished near the top in both events he swam.
Morton’s time of 2 minutes, 3.75 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley and 1:02.47 in the 100-yard breaststroke were both good for third place.
While the Camels finished 10th of the 11 teams at state, Morton’s individual performance through his four-year varsity career earned him something beyond a state accolade.
Morton caught the attention of the swimming coach for Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, where he has committed to study and swim. The soon-to-be Camel alum will continue to swim in the individual medley and breaststroke events.
“It really just means so much,” Morton said. “I really wanted to swim an extra four years and that’s kind of what the goal always was. Not many colleges had reached out to me other than Morningside and they gave me this chance. I just couldn’t pass it up.”
A huge draw to attending Morningside is giving Morton the opportunity to travel out of his hometown.
“I’ve been in Wyoming my whole life,” Morton said. “I’ve seen many places, but Sioux City is an area where I haven’t been much at all. I think just getting out in the world and experiencing a new life in a way excites me.”
Morton’s fascination with water extends beyond the swimming pool. For many years, Morton dreamed of being a marine biologist.
That passion has slightly shifted of late. While he still plans to study biology, at the moment Morton sees zoology in his future because of his love for animals.
Morton made an on-site visit to Morningside in November before his senior season at Campbell County got underway. He said he got good vibes being on campus and was treated well by his future teammates.
“I just really loved the team,” Morton said. “They accepted me right then and there. It was like we were already family and everything. ... It really felt like home.”
Morton credits coach Phil Rehard for constantly pushing him to improve in the pool and the classroom. He plans to take that CCHS work ethic to Sioux City to continue to grow as an athlete and person.
“I’ve been blessed to swim with (Rehard and the Camels program),” Morton said. “They trained us hard and I’m glad they trained us hard. When it comes to our future, we’re going to keep that hard work going.”
