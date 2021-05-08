The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team had a solid performance during the first two quarters of Saturday night's contest with the Omaha Beef in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the game lasted four quarters.
The Mustangs were outscored by Omaha 37-0 in the second half and lost 49-21 to fall to 1-3 in conference play in the Champions Indoor Football League and 3-3 overall. Wyoming had a 21-6 lead at one point but the Beef scored the final 43 points of the game to get to 2-2 in league play.
Wyoming's defense started the game with a big goal line stand which resulted in a turnover on downs by the Beef at the 1-yard line. Omaha's opening drive milked over eight minutes off the clock.
Mustang quarterback David Perkins threw an interception on the team's first offensive drive but cornerback D'Nerius Antoine answered back with a pick-six to score the first points of the game and gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Beef scored a touchdown shortly after but had its extra point attempt blocked to keep Wyoming in the lead at 7-6.
Antoine checked in on the offensive side of the ball and registered his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run to push the Mustangs' lead to 13-6. After Omaha turned the ball over on downs, Wyoming scored again on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Perkins to wide receiver Alex Noble and successfully converted the two-point conversion to take the 21-6 lead.
That would be all the scoring Mustang fans would see from the home team the rest of the way. The Beef scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left in the first half to trim the lead down to 21-12 going into the break at halftime.
In the second half, Omaha dominated both sides of the ball. The Beef forced four turnover on downs from the Mustangs and also forced a safety to keep Wyoming out of the endzone and off of the scoreboard the rest of the game.
Omaha scored five offensive touchdowns of their own between the third and fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Mustangs will have a chance at redemption in its next game but will have to wait a few weeks to do so. Wyoming and Omaha will rematch in Nebraska at 7 p.m. on May 22.
