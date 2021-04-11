The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team won a pair of games on the road over the weekend to improve to 7-0 on the season. The Bolts beat Cheyenne South 11-0 Friday night and Laramie 3-0 Saturday afternoon.
Against Cheyenne South, Damian Myers started the scoring for the Bolts with a goal in the 20th minute off an assist from Sergey Pfiel. Ian Tucker scored three minutes later in the 23rd minute off an assist from Cade Ayers to gave Thunder Basin an early 2-0 lead.
Pfiel scored a goal off an assist from Myers in the 24th minute and Ricardo Diaz scored in the 26th minute off an assist from Caleb Howell. Ayers scored a goal of his own in the 27th minute off an assist from Cody Shrum.
Angel Ontiveros scored in the 38th minute off an assist from Ayers to give the Bolts a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, Pfiel scored his second goal off an assist from Ricardo Diaz in the 42nd minute. Myers earned a hat trick with his third goal in the 62nd minute off an assist from Pfiel.
Sergio Pelayo got in on the scoring with his first goal in the 63rd minute off a corner kick from Caleb Cannon. Pfiel also earned a hat trick with his third goal off an assist from Ayers just minutes later.
Cannon finished up the scoring for the Bolts with a goal in the 77th minute off a free kick to make the score 11-0.
Against Laramie, the scoring wasn't as easy to come by but the Bolts were still able to earn the win over the Plainsmen 3-0.
Howell have Thunder Basin a lead right out of the gate with a goal assisted by Diaz in the fourth minute of the game. Eliah Shober added a goal in the ninth minute off an assist from Myers.
Ayers added an insurance goal early in the second half off an assist by Howell in the 53rd minute to give Thunder Basin the 3-0 lead it would hold onto the rest of the way.
Through the team's first seven games of the season, the Bolts have yet to give up a goal and have outscored opponents 31-0.
Thunder Basin will return to the field this weekend. The Bolts will play at 6 p.m. Friday night versus Cheyenne Central and 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon versus Cheyenne East at TBHS.
