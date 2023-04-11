Campbell County High School’s golf season has sputtered as the team has struggled to get real repetition in with golf courses that remain closed.
The first competition of the season in Cheyenne was canceled due to the weather. Coach Bryan Young has his team working on their swings at the Wyo Hitting indoor golf simulator and at home where some golfers have their own indoor simulators.
It’s a challenge, but one that can be beneficial. While simulators cannot replicate the uneven ground and wind of a real course, players can receive feedback on different swings with different clubs. This helps them get more of a baseline on where they are at, especially given the long offseason golfers have.
Despite the early challenges, Young has excitement and optimism for the spring season. The Camels’ performance at state last fall outperformed his expectations going into the season.
There are a slew of young players who got their first glimpse of golf in the fall. The spring season is an opportunity to see what they need to work on through the summer so they come ready to dominate in the fall season.
To help guide those younger players are three seniors — Dawson Reed, Peyton Wasson and Myah Hammerquist. The trio have been with Young for almost his entire tenure as the Campbell County High School golf coach. Reed was awarded all-state honors for his fall season. Hammerquist spent most of her time as the lone girl on the Camels team.
The trio will be gone by fall, so an important part of the spring is finding golfers who can step into a lead role on the team.
“You want to see them go out with a bang,” Young said. “They put a lot of time in. (Wasson and Reed) have been with us for a long time, they even did some stuff with us as eighth graders. Myah, she’s been our only girl for a long time.”
Hammerquist and Young have seen the girls team sprout to having a full team in the fall. It was the first time the Camels have had a girls team since Young took over and in its first year the team qualified for state.
“We have three freshman girls on the team,” Young said. “It’ll be exciting to see what they can do.”
The Camels have a strong freshman class. There were two freshmen that qualified for state with four others that came close to qualifying. One of the two freshman qualifiers is playing baseball in the spring, but the remaining freshmen will be picking up where they left off in the fall. Young said some of the freshmen are “course rats” in that they are particularly dedicated to getting better and practicing.
Young will rely on his seniors to bring along the kids that are new to the team. Young said that the biggest challenge with younger players is consistent ball striking. It takes time to be able to consistently hit the ball where you want. This is particularly important the closer to the green you are.
“Every kid, everybody always wants to go to the driving range and pull out the driver,” Young said. “But if you ask most people that aren’t even a pro golfer but a scratch golfer, they will say 150 yards and in. That’s not the funnest, but around the green is where you give up the most strokes. Your chipping and putting is what’s most important.”
The Camels first match will take place in Douglas on April 14.
