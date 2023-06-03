The Gillette Roughriders went 1-1 on Saturday in two games against the Casper Oilers in Gillette.
Game 1 — Roughriders win 4-2
The Gillette Roughriders took the first game after leading through the majority of the game. Cory Schilling brought home the first run with a sacrifice fly to left field in the first inning.
Gillette's defense held strong and didn't allow a run through the first five innings. Offensively, the team added two more runs in the third inning. Back-to-back RBI singles from Mason Drube and Dominic Hecker gave the Roughriders a three-run lead.
The defense continued to dominate with Drube on the mound. Through five innings, he and the defense didn't allow a single hit. Drube threw 11 strikeouts to five walks on the game.
The Oilers made it on the board with two walks and a error before Schilling took over on the mound.
Gillette added another insurance run in the sixth with Hecker scoring on a passed ball. In the final half-inning, the Oilers added another run on a double, but the third out came in the next at-bat.
Game 2 — Roughriders lose 5-3 (eight innings)
The Roughriders for most of the second game seemed to almost have a complete offensive game but couldn't make the big play when they needed it. The Oilers held the Roughriders scoreless for the first five innings and the sixth was the only time Gillette reached home plate.
Riley Schilling took the mound for Gillette and threw six innings. He finished with six hits allowed against three strikeouts.
Casper scored first with a run in the third inning on an RBI double, but Riley Schilling closed the inning with a strikeout and a put out to first baseman Karver Partlow.
The Oilers added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning. A single followed by an RBI double started the half-inning and it was capped by a runner stealing home while the defense closed the inning by tagging another runner.
Gillette finally found its offensive rhythm with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game. Drube started the inning with a double followed by a single from Hecker. Drube crossed home plate on a passed ball while Riley Schilling's two-RBI double the next at-bat tied the game.
Both teams retired the side in the seventh inning, bringing the game to an extra eighth inning.
The eighth frame didn't go Gillette's way. Three-straight singles gave Casper the lead back and a run on a passed ball gave the Oilers a two-run lead. The Roughriders couldn't pull back into the game and finished the inning with two-straight strikeouts.
Gillette will host Rock Springs on Monday at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
