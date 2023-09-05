Times are changing in the college sports world, and everything is moving at thousands of miles per hour. Storied rivalries pushed aside in an effort to make money for the likes of ESPN, Fox Sports and CBS Sports. What makes people tune in every Saturday feels forgotten.
In that effort, the network heads forget about what makes college sports what they are. Schools like USC, Alabama and Michigan might make the millions for networks, but its schools like Wyoming that are the backbone of college athletics.
And University of Wyoming’s Saturday win over Texas Tech is everything that makes college sports great.
As the college football landscape drastically changes with new rules regarding name, image and likeness and with the TV network heads placing money above the tradition of the sports, the landscape seems to be forgetting places like Laramie.
Wyoming will never attract the money or brand that bigger schools can. Lubbock, Texas is just shy of being half the size of the entire state of Wyoming — and Texas Tech isn’t even one of the really big schools that’s driving all of the change in college sports.
But a double-overtime win at War Memorial Stadium for the Cowboys was one of the most beautiful wins in the school’s recent football history. The last time the Pokes played a Power Five school in Laramie? A similar 37-31 Wyoming win over Mizzou.
It was gritty. It was Wyoming football. The Cowboys’ game plan heading into the game did not work. The Pokes faced a 17-0 deficit before the first quarter even ended. The team had two fumbles in the first half, and their first four drives had 12 plays total.
But the team faced the adversity head on. The defense didn’t allow another score until the fourth quarter. Thunder Basin graduate Caleb Driskill scored his first collegiate touchdown to pull the Pokes to only a seven-point deficit going in to halftime. Wyoming went into the final drive with a 20-17 lead, with quarterback Andrew Peasley staying tall in the pocket and fighting for yards when scrambling.
In the second overtime, the Red Raiders’ two-point conversion fell short. The Cowboys scored, and Sam Scott walked into the end zone to win the game.
Texas Tech was the team with the most AP top-25 votes received without making it in, basically marking them the No. 26 team in the AP Poll. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Red Raiders were No. 24.
It wasn’t a game the Pokes were supposed to win. Texas Tech was a 13.5-point favorite — on the road. But nothing is certain in college sports, especially when there is a rowdy crowd like the one at War Memorial Stadium.
My younger cousin, Payton, was one of those noisy Pokes in the student section. She is a freshman at the University of Wyoming, just a few months into living in the Equality State. She, like me, came from Phoenix without having much, or any, experience here. In her first college football experience, she outlasted a weather delay, two overtimes and a 17-0 first-half deficit to watch her new school win. She was rewarded with the chance to storm the field in her first time at the War as a student.
It’s a game she will remember forever. I hate to break it to her, but it will be very hard for her to ever top an experience like that.
That’s what college sports should be about: A small college town like Laramie with a small state like Wyoming fully behind it burning up with electricity. It’s about the students who get to say, “I got to storm the field when I was in college.” It’s about the players who grew up in the state and always dreamed of being a Cowboy, like Natrona County graduate and Cowboys defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole. It’s about how a state almost devoid of trees and people throughout the majority of the state can feel so alive.
The Cowboys were somewhat written off this year. Ahead of the season, they were picked to finish sixth among the 12 teams in the Mountain West. They certainly weren’t going to win against a Big 12 school that rakes in the money.
It may not have been a win against Georgia or Alabama, but a semi David-vs-Goliath win is something that feels so unique to college football. Games like this is what should matter to the NCAA, networks and the sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.